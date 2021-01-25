2021 Honda HR-V Variants, Features, Colour Options Leak – Will Rival Creta

The 2021 Honda HR-V’s e:HEV powertrain adopts a layout which eliminates the need of a conventional gearbox

The Honda HR-V mid-size crossover, known as Vezel in Japan, is all set to progress to next generation in a few days. The Hyundai Creta-sized crossover has been rumoured to be introduced in India for several years now but Honda couldn’t make it a reality, yet. Hopefully, the next generation variant which is slated to make its world premiere on 18th February will eventually come to our shores.

2021 Honda HR-V to get hybrid powertrain

Honda has recently teased the 2021 HR-V via an image of the tailgate carrying e:HEV badge. This indicates that the SUV will be borrowing its petrol electric powertrain from the new Jazz that is on sale in international markets.

While technical specifications are still under wraps, the powertrain is likely to be composed of the 1.5-liter Atkinson-cycle petrol motor, two electric motors (one for traction and one acting as generator), and a lithium-ion battery pack. The unique configuration which connects the engine and generator to the traction motor via a clutch allows elimination of transmission and frictional losses associated with it.

The system will offer three driving modes – full electric, hybrid and engine mode – automatically selected based on the driving conditions. For reference, on board the new Jazz, this hybrid system is good for a combined fuel efficiency of 4.1 liter/100 km (24.39 kmpl) as per WLTP driving cycle with corresponding CO2 emission of 102 g/km. The system is capable of propelling the hatchback from 0-100 kmpl in 9.5 seconds.

Design

It is reasonable to expect the 2021 Honda HR-V to subscribe to the brand’s current design philosophy characterized by imposing front grille, narrow LED headlamps and an aggressive front bumper. The overall dimensions and side profile are expected to undergo drastic changes but the rear is likely to receive new combination lamps and redesigned bumper. We also expect significant changes to the interior with an all-new dashboard, state-of-the-art infotainment system with enhanced connectivity, and several new features.

Variants And Features

The new Honda HR-V will be offered in a choice of 4 variants. G, E:HEV X, E:HEV Z and e:HEV Play. The 2021 Honda HRV G variant will only be offered with a 1.5 liter iVTEC petrol engine while the other three will come with hybrid motor. All variants will be on offer with FWD as well as AWD. Drive modes of ECO, Normal and Sport are on offer for all grades.

Honda HRV G petrol variant will get full LED headlight, Honda SENSING tech, 16 inch aluminum wheels, 4.2 inch dashboard infotainment, Hill descent control etc. e:HEV X variant will get 7 inch TFT, Deceleration selector mode to recharge battery, etc.

eHEV Z will get hands-free tailgate, 18 inch alloys, black gloss lower garnish, sequential turn signal LED, combination seat, blind spot information, active cornering light, rear AC vents, 2 USB ports, etc. Top of the line eHEV Play will come with panoramic sunroof, Honda Connect, Two tone exterior colours, wireless charging, etc.

Colours

Monotone colour options on offer are Platinum White Pearl, Premium Sunlight White, Crystal Black Pearl, Premium Crystal Red, Sand Khaki Pearl and Meteoroid Gray. Dual tone colours on offer are White with black roof, Black with Silver roof, Midnight Blue with Silver roof, Gray with Black roof and Khaki Pearl with Black roof.

Will it come to India?

The 2021 Honda HR-V will be an important product of the automaker internationally as it plays in one of the highly sought-after segments. The hybrid powertrain will make sure that the crossover meets the stringent of the emission norms currently in place.

Honda Car India was reportedly contemplating the introduction of existing version of the HR-V as recently as last year. However, the pandemic crisis appeared to have lowered the projected sales volume below the profitable threshold.

With mid-size crossover SUVs ruling our market, Honda can’t afford to be a mere spectator in the coming years. So, we expect the next generation HR-V to make it to our country sometime after the manufacturer streamlines its supply in the international markets.

Source