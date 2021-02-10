2021 Honda HRV Patent Images Leak Ahead Of Debut This Month

The new-gen HR-V is set to be offered in four trim levels-G, e:HEV X, e:HEV Z and e:HEV Play

Like many other OEMs, Honda is also planning to develop new crossover SUVs for emerging markets. The most prominent of them being the upcoming new generation HR-V which is retailed as Vezel in Japan.

The UV has been in the news very often lately as it is possible that the Japanese carmaker might launch the new model in India at some stage. All set to make global debut on 18th Feb, the new-gen HR-V is expected to be officially launched in its home market in the following month.

More Details

The Japanese automaker has already introduced a dedicated website for the upcoming new-gen HRV and has shared some of its photos on the site. The new crossover is set to be announced officially on the company’s official YouTube channel on February 18, 2021, where the world premiere event of its design will be held.

The current-gen HR-V has been on sale since it was first launched seven and a half years back in December 2013 and the upcoming model will be the first generation update. Prototypes of the SUV have been caught testing on multiple occasions on foreign soil in recent months.

Images of the test mules have revealed certain crucial details regarding the upcoming HR-V’s design. The major revelation being that this new-gen HR-V is likely to take inspiration from Honda e:Concept SUV in terms of its exterior styling.

Exterior Design

The new HR-V is expected to follow the brand’s current design philosophy and is therefore expected to flaunt an imposing grille at front along with a redesigned aggressive front bumper. It is also expected to receive new combination LED headlights. Overall, the SUV will grow in size as well.

In terms of its dimensions, the new HR-V will measure 4,450mm in length, 1,780mm in width and 1,600mm in height. In comparison, the current-gen model measures 4,330mm in length, 1770mm in width and 1,605mm in height. Wheelbase of the upcoming HR-V is expected to be elongated by 20mm to measure 2630mm in order to provide extra luggage space and driving stability.

Powertrain Setup

While complete technical specifications are still under wraps, we have come to know that the upcoming UV will feature a hybrid powertrain centered around a 1.5-liter Atkinson-cycle petrol motor. This unit is expected to be paired with two electric motors (one for traction and one acting as a generator), and a lithium-ion battery pack.

This setup will be offered with three power modes- full electric, hybrid and pure IC mode. In the pure IC mode, the 1.5-litre unit is expected to produce 121 bhp and 145 Nm of peak torque. The hybrid system offers a total power output of 109 bhp and is claimed to offer an excellent fuel efficiency of 26.7 kmpl.

The 2021 Honda HR-V is an important product for the Japanese automaker international as it determines its fate in the compact SUV segment. In India, the segment is a hot seller and many automakers are eyeing a spot in this space following the success of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. Reportedly, this new SUV is also likely to make its way to India at a later stage.