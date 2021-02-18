2021 Honda HRV SUV New Gen Makes Global Debut – Gets Hybrid Option

New gen Honda HRV is bigger than before, offers more space and comes with hybrid option

Also known as Vezel in Japan and China, Honda HR-V crossover SUV will soon be launched in its next-gen avatar. Ahead of that, the SUV has made its global debut in Japan today as the all new Vezel. While HR-V was never launched in the Indian market, the third-gen model will make its way into the country.

As may be recalled, Honda’s India portfolio has lost its sheen with discontinuation of products like Civic and CR-V. The company would be keen to add new products like HR-V, which could help boost sales. As of now, most of the company’s sales come from City and Amaze.

Next-gen Honda HR-V design and styling

As looks matter in the mid-sized SUV space, next-gen Honda HR-V could have a definitive advantage over its rivals. That’s because the SUV has a gorgeous coupe-like profile and is designed to be a head-turner on the streets. Some key features include striking LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, prominent front grille, chiselled bonnet and sleek fog lamp casing.

The side profile has prominent wheel arches, side body cladding, dual-tone ORVMs with turn indicators, C-pillar rear door handles and dual-tone machine-cut alloy wheels. The SUV has a beefy rear section, one of its key design highlights. Updates include a sloping roofline with integrated spoiler, new LED tail lamps and updated bumper.

Next-gen Honda HR-V interiors

Talking about interiors, next-gen Honda HR-V will get a range of premium features. Some of these include dual-tone dashboard, large touchscreen infotainment system, support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, leather seats with ventilation, wireless charger, panoramic sunroof, and rear AC vents.

The SUV is also expected to get an updated range of internet connected smart features. On current City model, connectivity features include remote functions, find my car, remote boot opening, tire deflation alert, time fencing alert, and live car location.

Next-gen Honda HR-V powertrain

All-new HR-V will be getting Honda’s e:HEV powertrain, which is a strong hybrid system. This is already available with Honda City Hybrid (not offered in Indian market). The e:HEV powertrain comprises a petrol motor and two electric motors. These allow the user to run the vehicle in three modes – engine only, pure EV and hybrid.

On City Hybrid, the 1.5 litre petrol motor churns out 98 ps of max power and 127 Nm of max torque. The primary electric motor generates 109 ps / 253 Nm. City Hybrid has fuel efficiency of more than 27 kmpl. Powertrain details for India-spec next-gen HR-V will be revealed at the time of its debut.

When launched in the Indian market, next-gen Honda HR-V will take on rivals such as Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and upcoming Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun. With the new features and engine options, all-new HR-V will most likely carry a premium price tag.