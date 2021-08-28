2021 Honda XRE 300cc ADV Motorcycle Debuts – RE Himalayan Rival

In Brazilian market, Honda XRE 300 primarily rivals the likes of Yamaha XTZ 250 and the Royal Enfield Himalayan

Rivalry between Honda XRE 300, Royal Enfield Himalayan and Yamaha XTZ 250 is pretty tough in Brazil, although XRE leads in sales. However, if we look at overall two-wheeler market in Brazil, it’s Yamaha that dominates.

Taking about Honda XRE 300, the 2021 model has been launched in Brazil. Converted in Indian Rupee, the bike is available at a starting price of approximately INR 3.48 lakh. Higher variants like the XRE Adventure and XRE Rally will cost around Rs 3.58 lakh. XRE 300 is preferred for its toughness, reliability and easy maintenance. Price of Royal Enfield Himalayan in Brazil is in similar range.

2021 Honda XRE 300 styling and features

As far as the core silhouette is concerned, Honda XRE 300 looks familiar to Africa Twin. Some key features of Honda XRE 300 include a pointy nose, dual-LED headlamp, long suspension travel at the front, ergonomically placed handlebars, sleek LED turn indicators, sculpted fuel tank, and Pro-Link rear suspension.

XRE 300 is equipped with a digital instrument console that displays a range of information such as speedometer, odometer, fuel level gauge, clock, and tachometer. The screen is positioned at a slanted angle, which makes it easier for the rider to view it without taking their eyes off the road.

Honda has ensured that XRE 300 offers a comfortable riding stance. The centre of gravity has been perfectly balanced to ensure better control and handling. The raised seat position is another factor that ensures optimal comfort for both rider and pillion.

2021 Honda XRE 300 engine and specs

Powering the bike is a 291.6 cc single-cylinder, DOHC, liquid-cooled motor that is capable of generating 26 hp of max power and 27 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been especially tuned to reduce emissions and vibration level. Users can expect optimal performance and comfort across varied terrains.

The engine is equipped with FlexOne technology, which allows an easy switch between gasoline and ethanol. When running on ethanol, the bike produces slightly more power and torque. Engine is mated to a 5-speed transmission. Top speed of 2021 Honda XRE 300 is 135 kmph.

Spoke wheels ooze out their classy charm and also work to improve the bike’s off-roading capabilities. The bike utilizes dual-purpose knobby tyres, making it suitable for both on-road and off-road tracks. It has 90/91-21 front and 120/80-18 rear tyres. Braking duties are performed by 256 mm disc at the front and 220 mm disc at the rear. Dual-channel ABS is offered as standard with 2021 Honda XRE 300.

In terms of safety, the bike is equipped with a guide to prevent the drive chain from coming loose. A chain protector has also been included for added protection.

It is not certain if and when Honda will launch XRE 300 in Indian market. The name ‘XRE 300’ was registered in India in 2017. However, beyond that, there are no updates about India launch plans. If launched in India, Honda XRE 300 will rival the likes of Royal Enfield Himalayan and KTM 390 Adventure.