2021 Hyundai Aura Price Increased – Features Added As Well As Deleted

With the latest price revision, Hyundai Aura will be retailed at a price between Rs 5.96 lakh and Rs 9.34 lakh (ex-showroom)

At the start of a new year, auto manufacturers increasing prices of particular models is a common practice in India. In the last few days, we have come across many manufacturers both in passenger vehicle and two-wheeler segments that have hiked the prices on particular models.

The latest OEM in this case is Hyundai which has increased prices of Aura. The sub-4 metre compact sedan will now be Rs 4,240 dearer across all variants in the lineup and will be applicable with immediate effect. However, along with the price hike, the Korean automaker has also added as well as deleted some features from Aura.

Features Addition & Deletion

For example, the compact sedan will now boast of a new rear wing spoiler above its boot lid across all trims barring the base E trim. This surely enhances the car’s exterior aesthetic appeal and gives it a more sporty look. It should also enhance the sedan’s aerodynamic properties to a certain extent. Also, the 15-inch steel styled rims will get a gunmetal finish instead of 3M graphics in the AMT variants only.

Along with feature additions, there also have been some feature deletions as well. The most prominent being the Arkamys audio system that was offered from SX trim onwards has been removed altogether. There is no information regarding the replacement as of yet. Also, the base E trim will now be provided with a spare wheel of 13-inch steel rim. All other features across the sedan’s lineup have been carried forward.

Features Currently on offer

This is the second price revision Aura has witnessed this year after the Korean auto giant increased its prices by up to Rs 9,800 earlier in January. At that time there was no revision in the sedan’s equipment.

Some of the feature highlights from Aura include an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment display compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, wireless phone charging, height-adjustable driver’s seat, cruise control and more. Safety kit on Aura offers standard features such as dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

Powertrain, Transmission Options

As far as powertrain goes, it is offered with three engine options- 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.2-litre CRDi diesel engine and a 1.0-litre GDi turbo-petrol engine. The NA petrol mill is good enough for 82 bhp and 114 Nm of peak torque while the turbocharged petrol unit makes 99 bhp and 172 Nm of torque.

The diesel unit, on the other hand, returns an output of 74 bhp and 190 Nm of torque. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard with the option of a 5-speed AMT on the NA petrol and diesel units. There is also a CNG option based on the 1.2-litre petrol unit to consider.