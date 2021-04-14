2021 Hyundai Aura With Refreshed Rear Styling – Arrives At Dealer Yard

Hyundai Aura sub-compact sedan price seen an upward revision of Rs. 4,240, its second hike since January 2021

It is that time of the year when automakers resort to price hikes and Hyundai India has announced new pricing for the 2021 Aura sub 4 meter compact sedan. This time round however, the company has also introduced new features and deleted a few.

Hyundai Aura came in as a replacement to the Xcent sedan and contributed some good numbers to monthly sales in a segment where it competes against the likes of the Maruti Dzire, Honda Amaza, Ford Aspire and Tata Tigor.

Hyundai had launched the Aura subcompact sedan in India at a starting price of Rs 5.80 lakh, back in January 2020. However, in January 2021, the company has introduced the first round of price hikes when prices were increased by Rs.9,800. At that time, there were no changes to its exterior or interior features.

This is now the second price revision Aura has witnessed this year with prices now from Rs.5.92 lakhs to Rs.9.34 lakhs (ex-showroom). This makes it Rs.4,240 over the earlier pricing across all variants.

Hyundai Aura New Features

Hyundai Aura is presented in E, S, SX, SX+, and SX(O) trims. Along with the price hike, it gets some new features while some get deleted from the list. Visual enhancements include a new rear wing spoiler offered from the lower S trim onwards. This new wing spoiler will not only augment the aesthetic appeal of the sedan but will also enhance its aerodynamic properties and give it a sportier look.

The S variant also receives steel wheels in its manual format while the AMT version gets 15 inch wheels finished in gun metal as against 3M graphics. The base E variant will receive 13 inch steel wheels as against 14 inch wheels seen on its earlier counterpart. Other exterior styling cues, borrowed from the Grand i10 NIOS, continue to include a cascading grille, boomerang shaped LED DRLs, a well sculpted boot and wrap around tail lamps.

Hyundai Aura SX and SX(O) trims which came in with the Arkamys premium sound system will find this feature removed and no replacement has been announced. It continues to sport an 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, automatic climate control, wireless phone charging, height adjustable driver seat, cruise control and safety equipment such as dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

Hyundai Aura Engine Specs

2021 Hyundai Aura sedan is presented in three engine options. The 1.2 liter, 4 cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine makes 83 hp power and 114 Nm torque. The 1.0 liter, 3 cylinder turbo petrol offers 100 hp power and 172 Nm torque while the 1.2 liter diesel unit is capable of 75 hp power and 190 Nm torque. The engines get mated to 5 speed manual gearbox as standard while there is also an optional AMT unit on the 1.2 liter petrol engine.