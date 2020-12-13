2021 Hyundai Creta XL 3 Row Starts Road Test In India – Tata Gravitas Rival

The seven-seater Creta is likely to adopt the name ‘Alcazar’ as the South Korean company got it trademarked in India

Mid-size SUVs have been gaining a large share of the Indian automotive market in the last few years. While all mid-size SUVs get a decent road presence, consumers still have to shell out an extra premium in comparison to their sedan counterparts which affects their value for money propositions.

However, manufacturers now are trying to provide more value for consumer’s money by introducing six/seven-seater versions of their five-seater SUV offerings. MG Motor introduced Hector Plus based on Hector and Tata Motors will be launching Gravitas, a seven-seater Harrier early next year.

2021 Hyundai Creta XL

It is already known that Hyundai too is developing a seater version of its new generation Creta. This larger Creta variant has already been spied in South Korea and now, it has been spied testing in India. This is the first time the 2021 Hyundai Creta XL has been spied on test in India. Launch is expected in the 2nd half of 2021, around the month of July – August.

Hyundai has not revealed the name of this larger Creta. Though, Hyundai India has registered / trademarked the name ‘Alcazar’ in India which is speculated to be used for this enlarged Creta. As of now, this new SUV is also referred to as 2021 Hyundai Creta XL.

Design & Features

Going by the spy images surfaced earlier, the Creta seven-seater is likely to sit on the same platform as the five-seater car although the former will offer a longer wheelbase. The longer version will also sport visual differentiators on the exterior such as a revised front grille with an extra dosage of chrome, additional rear quarter glass panel, flatter roof towards back end, thinner C pillar and an extended rear overhang.

Apart from these, the rear profile is expected to be revised with a different pair of LED taillights and a more upright tailgate which will give a less polarising look than the current Creta. A change in alloy wheel design is also on cards. Boot space with third row down is also expected to be more generous than the 430-litres space offered on the 5-seater version.

Interiors are also expected to bear resemblance to Creta which depends on the buyers choice of powertrain. Equipment on the seven-seater Creta is likely to be carried over from its smaller sibling. This includes a 10.25-inch infotainment screen compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a Bose sound system, ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof and lots more. It is also expected to get Hyundai’s in-car connected technology called BlueLink.

Expected Engine, Transmission Options

As far as engine options are concerned, Hyundai is expected to carry over the 1.5-litre diesel engine and 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine options from Creta. The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit might be given a miss. Transmission options will include a six-speed automatic and a six-speed manual for the diesel unit and a 7-speed DCT unit for the turbo petrol unit.

The three-row derivative of Creta is likely to cost a premium of Rs 1 lakh over the regular Creta’s respective variants. Upon its launch, it will rival the likes of Hector Plus, Gravitas and Mahindra XUV500.

Source