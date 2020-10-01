2021 Hyundai i20 N Line Sport With 1.2L Petrol, 1.0L Turbo iMT – Debuts

The new variant will reach the European showrooms sometime in second quarter of 2021

The 2021 Hyundai i20 N Line, a cosmetically enhanced variant of the latest generation hatchback, has been unveiled for the European market. While the N Line variant certainly looks fast, the powertrain options available are pretty standard with no additional power. However, a go-aster N variant with around 200 hp on tap is currently under development.

2021 Hyundai i20 N Line – Design

The Hyundai i20 N Line differentiates itself from the regular variants by means of a new sharp looking front and rear bumpers, exclusive dual-tone 17-inch alloy wheels, black finished side skirts, contrast black roof (only on Polar White paint job) and an N Line badge on the grille. The sporty trim is available in Phantom Black, Aurora Grey, Polar White and Brass exterior colour options.

Like any other wannabe hot hatchback, the 2021 Hyundai i20 N Line features sporty front seats with N branded upholstery, red accents on the door pads, contrast red stitching, leather wrapped gear knob, metal pedals and N branded multi-function steering wheel.

Powertrain lineup

The 2021 Hyundai i20 N Line will be offered with the standard 1.2-liter naturally aspirated entry-level petrol engine and 1.0-liter T-GDI turbocharged petrol motor. The former makes 84 hp while the latter can be had in 100 hp and 120 hp avatars. The turbocharged motor comes with a 48 volt mild-hybrid technology as optional extra on the 100 hp version and as a standard fitment on the 120 hp version. In addition, the hatchback can also be specified with clutch-less iMT gearbox which is made its India debut on board the Venue.

Equipment

The sportier variant of the i20 for Europe will be equipped with Hyundai BlueLink touchscreen infotainment system with a wide array of smartphone enabled connectivity features. The hatchback also gets LED headlamps and taillights.

The Hyundai i20 N Line will be reaching European showrooms in second quarter of 2021. It remains to be seen if a similar sporty variant will be available in India or not.

New Hyundai i20 launch in India

The 2021 i20 is gearing up to be launched in our market this festive season. The India-spec hatchback will share its powertrain lineup with the Venue. The car will lock horns with the Maruti Baleno, Tata Altroz, Honda Jazz and VW Polo. New design, modern features and more powerful engines are expected to enhance the appeal of what is already a popular hatchback in the country.