2021 Hyundai i20 N Line Specs, Variants Leak – N6 iMT, N8 iMT, N8 DCT

Satya Singh

2021 Hyundai i20 N Line
2021 Hyundai i20 N Line

Hyundai i20 N Line will primarily target the young audience that prefers to do everything in style

Inspired by exuberant styling of motorsports cars, Hyundai N Line will soon debut in India. The first car to get the N Line styling will be i20, one of the popular options in premium hatchback segment. Later, Hyundai will introduce N Line versions of several other cars in India. Internationally, the N Line range includes cars such as i10, Elantra, i30, Sonata, Kona and Tucson.

Hyundai i20 N Line variants

Ahead of its launch, Type Approval Certificate has revealed variant details of i20 N Line. The range starts with i20 N Line N6 1.0 Turbo GDI iMT, which is based on the Sportz trim. Another variant under the same trim is i20 N Line N8. Range topping i20 N Line variant is N8 DCT, which is based on Asta trim.

All three variants of i20 N Line will be using the 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor. It is capable of generating 120 ps of max power at 6,000 rpm and 172 Nm of peak torque at 1,500-4,000 rpm. These numbers are the same for both iMT and DCT variants.

Hyundai i20 N Line styling and features

Hyundai N Line cars pack in a range of cosmetic enhancements. It is apparent that i20 N Line will be sportier in comparison to the standard model. i20 had received a generation update last year and it is already a gorgeous looking car.

Hyundai i20 N Line N6 and N8 variants
Hyundai i20 N Line N6 and N8 variants will come with iMT

As can be seen with international spec i20 N Line, the visual bits have been improved further. These styling updates will be largely the same for India-spec i20 N Line.

It is likely that i20 N Line will get sportier looking front and rear bumper. It will have blacked-out pillars, blacked-out side skirts and N Line branding on front grille. Another key change will be 17-inch dual-tone alloys that replace the 16-inch units available with standard i20. At the rear, the car gets chrome plated twin-tip exhaust. New colour options could also be on offer such as Polar White, Aurora Grey, Phantom Black and Brass.

On the inside, N Line branding could be seen on various parts such as upholstery, steering wheel, metal pedals and gear lever. The car will utilize a sportier interior colour theme with contrasting bits splashed across the cabin.

Hyundai i20 N Line N8 DCT
Hyundai i20 N Line N8 DCT

With the updates, i20 N Line variants will be priced higher than comparative standard models. The 1.0-litre Sportz iMT variant is currently available at a starting price of Rs 8.82 lakh. The 1.0 Asta DCT variant is offered at Rs 10.74 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, New Delhi.

