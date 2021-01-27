2021 Hyundai Tucson N Line Debuts With Sporty Design, New Alloys

2021 Hyundai Tucson N Line goes on sale this spring in the US and Europe

Hyundai has released details of its latest offering from its N-Line division- the Tucson N-Line. For reference, N-Line cars are sportier versions of their regular models which have sharper looks, performance and dynamics. True to N-line characteristics, the new Tucson N Line comes with sporty exterior design elements and slightly revised interiors.

Sportier Exterior Styling

Starting with its exterior styling, Tucson N Line flaunts a signature parametric jewel pattern grille similar to the one in the regular model. However, in this iteration, the grille is taller and wider than the standard Tucson. Additionally, the parametric jewels have elaborated edges that create “additional reflections depending on the angle.”

The N-Line badge is clearly visible on its grille. Beneath the grille, the SUV receives a rectangular bumper with a larger and more prominent air intake. It has also been equipped with black headlamp bezels and bright silver skid plates.

Moving to the sides, Tucson N Line gets body-coloured side claddings along with new stylish gloss black wing mirrors. However, the highlights are the 19-inch alloy wheels which also receive a parametric pattern.

At rear, the performance-oriented crossover gets a longer aerodynamic spoiler with decked-out fins, dual-tip exhaust, a red reflector band and a revised rear bumper with an integrated skid plate and diffuser. The most prominent highlight, however, remains the signature connected taillights across the tailgate carried over from the regular model. It will be offered in seven exterior colour options out of which five are dual-tone options with a Phantom Black roof.

Improved Interiors and Features

Inside the cabin, visual highlights such as leather and suede seats with contrast red stitching, N steering wheel, a black headliner, leather gear shift knob, and alloy pedals distinguish itself from the standard Tucson. Apart from upholstery, red stitching is also offered on door trim and armrest while grey cloth crash pad has also been garnished with red accents.

In terms of features, it gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Hyundai’s BlueLink connected car services, front ventilated seats, 3-zone climate control, and front and rear heated seats.

Improved Performance & Dynamics

Coming to its most crucial aspect performance, it is offered in as many as four powertrain options. This includes a 1.6L Turbo GDI petrol engine generating 150 bhp, the same unit paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system churning out 180 bhp, a 1.6-liter mild-hybrid diesel producing 136 bhp and a 1.6-litre turbo GDI turbo petrol unit with a plug-in hybrid setup cranking out 265 bhp.

The strong performance of engines is aptly complemented by improved riding dynamics thanks to electronically controlled suspension with N Line specific tuning. Folks at Hyundai have also tweaked the ECS for improved damping of vibrations and more agility. The tuned steering setup also lets drivers extract most fun out of the car.