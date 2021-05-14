2021 Hyundai Verna Variants And Features Updated – Details Leak

2021 Hyundai Verna competes against the likes of Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Skoda Rapid and Volkswagen Vento

After updating its mid-size SUV Creta earlier this month with new features, Hyundai has now decided to give a small update to the company’s C-segment sedan Verna. The premium sedan is now available with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity options in the touchscreen infotainment system.

The new feature has been added to the S+ and SX trims. Surprisingly, the top-spec SX(O) trim misses out on this new feature. Since it only comes in the top-spec SX(O) trim, the turbo petrol variant is not equipped with this feature. In addition, S+ variants don’t get an automatic gearbox option whereas SX gets manual as well as automatic transmissions.

Other features on offer

Apart from this, there aren’t going to be any other changes in features, specification or looks. As of now, it is unknown if this feature update will bring a change of price in the desired trim levels.

The S+ and SX trims are offered with an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment unit whereas the top-end SX(O) is offered with a higher-spec 8.0-inch AVN unit with HD display which also houses BlueLink connected car technology.

This isn’t the isolated case where a mid-spec model of Hyundai car is being offered with this technology. Earlier, the mid-spec Sportz trim of the third generation i20 was also offered with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Other features on offer include a wireless phone charger, projector LED headlamps, cruise control, automatic climate control, a sunroof, a rearview camera, auto-dimming rearview mirror, automatic headlamps and much more.

S+ trim in petrol engine

Another important update is that the 1.5-litre petrol motor is now also offered in the S+ trim. Earlier, this trim was only offered with the 1.5-litre oil burner while a petrol-powered variant was available in a slightly lower-spec S trim. The main difference between these two trims is that S+ trim gets larger 195/55 R16 wheels whereas S trim gets 185/65 R15 steel rims.

Engine, Transmission Options

Powertrain options have been left untouched. 2021 Verna continues to be offered with three engine options- a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor, a 1.5-litre CRDi turbo diesel unit or a 1.0-litre GDi turbo petrol unit. The 1.5-litre petrol is good enough for 114 bhp and 144 Nm of peak torque and can be a 6-speed manual or an IVT automatic gearbox.

The 1.5-litre oil burner churns out 113 bhp and 250 Nm of torque and is offered with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor kicks out 118 bhp and 172 Nm of torque while being mated to a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox.