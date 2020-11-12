2021 Indian Motorcycle Range Launch Price Rs 15 L To Rs 44 L – Bookings Open

Indian Motorcycle is known for heavily built bobbers popularly referred to as ‘choppers’ in the USA

Indian Motorcycle has finally introduced its updated 2021 lineup in India along with each model’s price. A few weeks ago the American bikemaker revealed its updated lineup for 2021, however, the company has revealed the prices now. Along with this, bookings of the new bikes have also commenced.

All bikes now comply with the latest BS6 emission norms. Interested customers can book their favourite Indian motorcycle through their nearby dealerships at a token amount Rs 2,00,000. Currently, the American brand has its dealerships in New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh and Kochi.

Polaris-owned Indian Motorcycle set foot in India in 2014 and since then has been offering its products as direct imports via the CBU route. In its updated range, the company will be offering all motorcycles under its wing which includes the likes of Chief, Scout, Chieftain, Roadmaster, FTR 1200 and Vintage range of bikes. In addition to these, the manufacturer has also added Roadmaster Limited, Chief Vintage Dark Horse and Scout Bobber Twenty to its latest product range.

Scout Range

The range starting Scout Bobber is priced at INR 15,67,367 and is available in as many as eight colours namely Thunder Black, Thunder Black Smoke, Burnt Orange Metallic, Thunder Black Azure Crystal, White Smoke, Alumina Jade Smoke, Maroon Metallic Smoke and Indy Red. Scout is offered at a price of INR 16,04,664 and is available in three single-tone colour options and four dual-tone colour options. These include Thunder Black, Deepwater Metallic and White Smoke in single-tone options.

While for dual-tone options one gets to choose from Maroon Metallic over Crimson Metallic, Arizona Turquoise/Pearl White, Blue Slate Metallic/Cobra Silver, & Stealth Gray/Thunder Black. The top-end Scout Bobber Twenty has been pegged at INR 16,20,702 and is available in Sagebrush Smoke, Stealth Gray, Thunder Black Smoke and Thunder Black, colour options.

Cruiser & Bagger Range

The Cruiser range of bikes includes Indian Vintage and Indian Vintage Dark Horse which have been priced at INR 25,81,832 and INR 26,63,105. The former is offered in Crimson Metallic and Deep Water/Dirt Track Tan paint schemes whereas the latter comes in Thunder Black Smoke colour scheme.

Indian Motorcycles Price Rs, Ex-sh Scout 16,04,664 Scout Bobber 15,67,367 Scout Bobber Twenty 16,20,702 Vintage 25,81,832 Vintage Dark Horse 26,63,105 Springfield 33,06,094 Springfield Dark Horse 29,23,352 Chieftain 31,67,937 Chieftain Dark Horse 33,29,286 Chieftain Limited 33,54,126 Roadmaster 43,21,031 Roadmaster Dark Horse 43,14,840 Roadmaster Limited 43,96,093

Going further upwards comes the Bagger range of bikes which includes Springfield, Springfield Dark Horse, Chieftain, Chieftain Dark Horse and Chieftain Limited. The Springfield and Springfield Dark Horse come at a price of INR 33,06,094 and INR 29,23,352 respectively. Whereas Chieftain, Chieftain Dark Horse and Chieftain Limited are offered at a price tag of INR 31,67,937; INR 33,29,286 and INR 33,54,126.

Touring Range

The Touring Range is the most premium range of Indian Motorcycle introduced till now. It consists of Roadmaster, Roadmaster Dark Horse and Roadmaster Limited and has been priced at INR 43,21,031; INR 43,14,840 and INR 43,96,093 respectively. Prices of FTR 1200 series and Challenger range of bikes are yet to be announced formally and are expected to be revealed in the coming months.