2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Automatic Spied On Test – Interiors Detailed

Before being discontinued, in its BS4 guise, Isuzu D-Max was priced between Rs 16.55 lakh and Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Lifestyle pickup trucks haven’t been exactly the taste of Indian automotive consumers, especially in the passenger vehicle segment. They have been a perfect vehicle for small and medium businesses in the light commercial vehicle (LCV) segment. The only such vehicle which stood out in the PV segment in recent years was Isuzu D-Max V-Cross.

However, the Japanese carmaker has been absent from the market for a year now since the mandatory BS6 emission norms kicked in. The company is now looking to re-enter the market by launching the BS6 compliant V-Cross. Recently, a test mule of the pickup truck was spotted testing somewhere in the country sans any major camouflage.

Updated BS6 V-Cross, No Facelift

Earlier reports had surfaced that Isuzu would launch the updated V-Cross by April 2021. Gauging latest spy shots, it is clear that the automaker is ready with the launch of the V-Cross.

This is the V-Cross version same that was on sale in BS4 guise. International markets got an updated variant recently. It is unfortunate that the Indian market won’t get the latest iteration of the lifestyle pickup truck. The facelifted model comes with sizable updates.

The variant spotted is seen with a Z badge at the rear. Interiors remains unchanged, and are same as before. Interiors are finished in black. Features include touchscreen infotainment system, steering mounted controls, MID on instrument panel, start-stop button, dual airbags, etc.

Expected Powertrain Options

In its BS4 guise, Isuzu offered two engine options with V-Cross- a 2.5-litre high-pressure Common Rail Fuel Injection diesel motor and a 1.9-litre diesel unit. The former was good enough for 134 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque while the latter kicked out 150 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. The former came with a 5-speed manual while the latter was offered with a 6-speed automatic as standard.

In BS6 form, the Japanese brand is expected to offer the 1.9-litre motor only with a 6-speed manual as well as automatic gearbox. A 4×4 drivetrain with a low-range gearbox is also likely to be on offer.

The latest iteration of D-Max V-Cross sold internationally comes with a 3.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine that produces 190 bhp and 450 Nm of peak torque. It also receives a new suspension setup that helps with stability when driving through rough terrains. The manufacturer is also planning to introduce the BS6 updated MU-X premium SUV which goes up against the likes of Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, and MG Gloster.