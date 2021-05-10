2021 Isuzu Hi-Lander, V-Cross Z, MUX Launched In India

The premium V-Cross variant of the BS6 updated Isuzu D-Max is priced at Rs 19.98 lakh while the base Hi-Lander variant is priced at Rs 16.98 lakh, ex-sh

Isuzu has been absent from the Indian market for over a year now, in the passenger vehicle segment. The Japanese UV manufacturer has finally updated its BS6 portfolio. The BS6 updated D-Max will be offered in three trim levels- Highlander, V-Cross Z and V-Cross Z Prestige.

This base-spec trim will be carrying the name Hi-lander as seen in the branding worn by it on its front fender. It is essentially a little more premium version of D-Max S-Cab which is used strictly for commercial purposes. This iteration of the pickup truck is very barebones and only offers the essentials.

Interior & Features

The D-Max Hi-lander gets a basic and modest-looking interior with hard plastic panels given all-black treatment. A glossy black treatment is seen on the air-con vents surround. It only offers necessities such as a manual Air conditioner; 12V charging sockets at front and rear; power windows and a fairly large instrument console with two analogue dials with a new digital colour MID. It also misses out on a basic stereo system. It gets basic 3-spoke steering with no controls.

On the other hand, the top-spec V-Cross Z Prestige has a premium finish dashboard featuring Piano Black highlights with soft-touch panels. The interiors of the pick-up truck flaunt features such as a 7.0-inch infotainment touchscreen unit with USB input, DVD, AUX, iPod and Bluetooth connectivity, keyless entry and go, steering-mounted controls, rear parking camera and automatic climate control. For the first time, D-Max V-Cross has been equipped with an engine start/stop button.

Exterior highlights of the V-Cross variants include Bi-LED Auto-Levelling Projector headlights, a Shark-Fin Antenna with Gun-Metal Finish and a stylish sidestep that adds a sportier appearance. It rides on 18-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels while the base-spec model has to make do with 16-inch steel rims.

Powertrain

The most pleasant update is the new BS6 compliant 1.9-litre Ddi diesel motor which replaces the older 2.5-litre oil burner offered as standard across the D-Max range. The new powertrain is tuned to return 161 bhp and 360 Nm of peak torque which is a bump of 13 bhp and 10 Nm.

This unit will be exclusively coupled with a 6-speed manual gearbox and will be offered with rear-wheel-drive only in the base Hi-Lander trim. The higher-spec V-Cross variants have been offered with a 6-speed automatic transmission as well as an all-wheel-drive function.

BS6 Complaint MUX

Not only the pick-up truck but the Japanese carmaker has also introduced a BS6 updated version of its premium seven-seat MUX. It is available in two variants- 4×2 and 4×4 with prices pegged at Rs 33.23 lakh and Rs 35.19 lakh (both prices ex-showroom).

It ditches the older 3.0-litre oil burner for the same 1.9-litre Ddi diesel. Transmission duties are carried out by a 6-speed automatic gearbox as standard. It rivals the likes of other ladder on frame premium SUVs such as Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour and MG Gloser.