2021 Jeep Compass TrailHawk Spied Undisguised In India For First Time

2021 Jeep Compass TrailHawk for India is likely to retain its 2.0-liter diesel engine and 9-speed automatic transmission

The 2021 Jeep Compass facelift which made its debut recently at Guangzhou Auto Show is all set to make its Indian premiere on 7th January. The fully-loaded TrailHawk 4×4 variant of the updated model has just been spotted in Pune. Spy images are credit to automotive enthusiast Sarthak Shewale, who shared the spy shots on Rushlane Spylane.

2021 Jeep Compass TrailHawk

The 2021 Jeep Compass TrailHawk features subtle visual differences compared to the regular variants such as a sportier grille, foglight enclosures and bumper airdams. The updated compass features sleeker and slightly stretched out headlamps with full LED elements.

The TrailHawk variant further differentiates itself by means of contrast black patch on the hood in addition to black roof, ‘trail rated’ badges on the front fender, and dual-tone alloy wheels.

Being the most capable version of the new Compass lineup, the TrailHawk comes equipped with standard Active Drive 4×4 system. We expect the facelifted version to continue to be powered by the 2.0-liter Multijet Turbo II diesel engine which dishes out 170 hp and 350 Nm of torque. Transmission will be a 9-speed automatic unit.

What’s new in the facelifted model?

Apart from the subtle exterior tweaks, the 2021 Jeep Compass facelift feature fresh dual-tone black-brown dashboard, complete with a new steering wheel, instrument console and a larger stand-alone touchscreen infotainment system. The soft-touch upholstery lends the overhauled cabin a plusher appeal compared to the outgoing car. The car spotted in Pune is also reported to feature 360-degree camera.

The 2021 Jeep Compass TrailHawk will be equipped with 7 airbags, ABS with EBD, Terrain modes and hill assist, ESP, automatic climate control, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and so on. In addition to the 2.0-liter diesel unit, the regular variants of the premium SUV will also be available with a 1.4-liter Turbocharged petrol engine mated either to a standard 6-speed MT or an optional 9-speed AT.

The updated 2021 Jeep Compass lineup is expected to go on sale in India a few weeks after its official debut. Expect a considerable bump in the price tag owing to additional equipment and a new interior.

Jeep India announced 4 new SUVs in 2 years

Jeep India has announced that it will invest USD 250 million (around INR 1,827 cr) towards local production of 4 new SUVs in the country by 2022 including the soon-to-be-launched Compass facelift. The next generation Grand Cherokee flagship SUV and the Wrangler off-roader will be locally assembled in India and this is expected to bring the prices down significantly.

More importantly, Jeep confirmed that the 7-seater version of the Compass, codenamed H6, will be introduced in India next year. The extended Compass is expected to be powered by a more powerful version of the existing engines. Just like the 5-seater variant, the RHD version of the 7-seater model will be made-in-India for export markets as well.