2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L World Premieres – India launch in 2022

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L comes loaded with a wide array of electronic gadgets

After over a decade long run, the current Jeep Grand Cherokee finally handed over the baton to an all new vastly improved flagship. The 2021 Grand Cherokee L is the long-wheelbase version with three rows of seats, a first for the nameplate. A regular 5-seat variant for markets like Europe will be unveiled at a later stage.

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L

The fifth generation model derives its design inspiration from the Jeep Grand Wagoneer concept. It still is instantly recognizable as a Jeep but things are much bolder than before. The new 7-slat grille, combined with stretched LED headlamps, helps the car’s sense of width and road presence.

The massive bonnet and a long boxy cabin sticks to the Grand Cherokee’s traditional 2-box design philosophy. The rear fascia is characterized by wraparound LED combination lights, twin exhaust tips and a prominent license plate enclosure.

The interior too derives clear inspirations from the Grand Wagoneer concept. The neat dashboard layout has a modern appeal and gets away from most of the buttons.

Not surprisingly, the top-of-the-line Jeep is equipped with a 10.25-inch configurable colour instrument display with several functions, and a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system based on Uconnect 5 operating system. Wireless charger is on offer and the transmission mode selector is a rotary dial. Both 6 and 7 seat configurations are available.

Chassis and specifications

Based on an all new platform, the vehicle benefits from aluminium elements and a series of lightweighting solutions. The 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L is claimed to ride and handle significantly better than it predecessor while also being a lot more refined.

Highlights include active engine mounts that are sensitive to rpm, and a front axle which is bolted directly onto the engine to reduce cabin noise. The car comes equipped with an optional air-suspension system which can raise the ride height by up to 60 mm and lower it by up to 46 mm.

Powertrain options in the US include an entry level 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 petrol engine producing 290 hp and 350 Nm of torque, and a 5.7-liter HEMI V8 petrol unit which has 357 hp and 530 Nm on tap. Three types of 4×4 systems are on offer namely Quadra-Trac-I, Quadra-Trac-II and Quadra-Drive-II In Europe, the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee is likely to be receive smaller engines with 4xe plug-in hybrid system.

The suite of electronic gadgets include night vision camera, drowsiness detection, digital rear-view camera, traffic sign recognition, HUD, and much more.

India launch

Jeep India recently announced that it will launch 4 new SUVs in two years of which the refreshed Compass with brand new interiors have just debuted. The locally assembled 2021 Jeep Cherokee L is one of them and is likely to be introduced sometime early next year.