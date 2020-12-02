2021 Kawasaki Ninja 250, 250 KRT Edition Unveiled In Japan

Ninja 250 is essentially unchanged except the addition of a new KRT Edition with a new paint scheme and livery

Kawasaki continues to dominate World Superbike series as usual. Now, Team Green has introduced the latest iteration of the most affordable Ninja in its home market. Yes, Kawasaki has officially unveiled its entry-level Ninja 250 for the year 2021. Along with the standard variant, the Japanese bikemaker has also added a special KRT edition to the lineup.

The standard variant comes in Metallic Carbon Gray colour scheme which features a white and grey paint along with red accents on the sides. The KRT edition is sportier of the two with black, red and white accents sprayed all around its bodywork.

The new livery will instantly remind motorsport fans of Team Green’s WSBK championship bike. This derivative is similar to the one found in Ninja 400 KRT Edition. Mechanically it is the same as the standard Ninja 300 and its outgoing model. The changes in MY-2021 model is limited to the addition of the new colour and graphics.

Design & Features

Design-wise, the new Ninja 400 is identical to its predecessor which gets a muscular faired design with a sloping fuel tank and an upswept exhaust. It receives the signature Kawasaki twin-pod LED headlight and taillights and fairing integrated front blinkers.

Other notable highlights include a semi-digital instrument cluster, blacked-out alloy wheels and a split-style saddle. The company is also offering an optional accessories kit which includes a DC power socket, a radiator screen, a rear seat cowl and a large windscreen.

Hardware

Hardware too is identical to the outgoing model. Suspension duties are handled by 41 mm standard telescopic fork at front and a bottom link mono-shock at rear. Anchoring setup includes 310mm front and 220mm rear petal-type discs assisted by a dual-channel ABS. Ground clearance and saddle height are pegged at 145 mm and 795 mm respectively.

Powertrain & Price

Ninja 250 continues to draw its power from a 248 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine which kicks out 36.2 bhp at 12,500rpm and 23 Nm of peak torque at 10,000rpm. This unit is paired to a six-speed gearbox along with an assist and slipper clutch. It goes on sale in Japan in the coming few days and will be offered at a price of ¥6,43,500 (approximately Rs. 4.57 lakh) for the standard variant while the KRT edition is priced at ¥6,54,500 (roughly Rs. 4.62 lakh).

Ninja 250 is one of the few faired motorcycles left in the quarter-litre segment and still continues to pull large consumers in selected few markets. In India, Ninja 250 was replaced by Ninja 300 and is offered at a price of Rs 3.16 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The quarter-litre motorcycle is not likely to make a comeback in India anytime soon, however, Kawasaki would surely earn praises if it introduces a KRT edition to Ninja 300.