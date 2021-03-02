2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 BS6 India Launch Price Rs 3.18 Lakh

New Ninja 300 will rival the likes of TVS Apache RR 310 and the KTM RC 390

New Kawasaki Ninja 300 has been launched in India today. Price starts from Rs 3.18 lakhs, ex-sh. The BS4 model was sold at a starting price of Rs 2.98 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes the BS6 version Rs 20k more expensive than BS4 Ninja 300.

Track-ready Ninja 300 BS4 was among the bestselling products in its segment and Kawasaki will be hoping to achieve similar results with the BS6 model. Ninja 300 is preferred for its sporty profile, dominating road presence and superior performance.

2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 key updates

As far as design is concerned, new Ninja 300 is largely the same as the earlier model. Most of the features have been carried forward including aggressive dual headlamp, design of the fairing, compact and sculpted fuel tank, front blinkers on the fairing, split style seats, upswept exhaust, chrome heat shield on the muffler, and minimalist tail section.

The only major change in new Ninja 300 is the availability of new colour options. The primary new colour is a peppy shade of green, which has been used in different variations with other colours to create the new themes. One of these themes utilizes a combo of the new green shade and sporty red and white accents.

Another colour theme is a blacked-out version that has minimal use of the new green shade. The third option is a combo of green and black. These new themes also have sporty, mesh-type decals on the fairing.

The new green shade is similar to the Lime Green option that was available with the earlier model. Colour options for BS4 Ninja 300 also included Ebony / Metallic Moon Dust Grey, Candy Plasma Blue and Lime Green / Ebony. It is not certain if these will be retained for new Ninja 300.

New Ninja 300 powertrain

Powering 2021 Ninja 300 will be the same engine as earlier, which has been tweaked to comply with BS6 emission standards. The BS4 296cc, parallel-twin, liquid cooled engine was capable of generating 38.4 bhp of max power at 11,000 rpm and 27 Nm of peak torque at 10,000 rpm. Engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Power and torque output of the BS6 engine is similar to the BS4 unit.

Next in line, is the launch of the Kawasaki Versys X-300 BS6. It is expected to be launch in the coming weeks. Kawasaki India has already shared a teaser of the motorcycle on their social media page. Once launched, it will take on the likes of KTM 390 ADV and BMW G310 GS.