2021 Kawasaki Ninja 400 Officially Unveiled – Gets New Colours

Kawasaki Ninja has now received its Euro-5 emission compliance, means it is likely to achieve BS6 norms as well and arrive in India

Kawasaki has officially revealed the upcoming 2021 Ninja 400. This middle-weight faired monster has been absent from the Japanese bike maker’s India portfolio ever since our automotive industry made the transition to BS6 emission norms.

While Ninja 400 has not been very popular on our shores, it has been a very popular motorcycle in certain overseas markets. Most importantly, it now gets a Euro5 compliant engine which is equivalent to BS6 compliance in India. Hence, it is expected that the bike might hit showrooms in India soon.

New Paint Schemes

2021 Kawasaki Ninja 400 gets minor cosmetic upgrades with three brand new shades. First option is pearl nightshade teal in a combination of metallic spark black with white body graphics. Second option is Passion Red which also gets subtle white graphics. The final option is a combo of metallic graphite grey and black with body graphics and stripes in lime green.

Interestingly, makers have ditched the signature Kawasaki lime green colour with their trademark shade making appearance on graphite grey/black combo only. Apart from these, there are no other changes to 2021 Ninja 400.

Design

In terms of design, it takes inspiration from its elder siblings, especially Ninja 650. At front, it gets a traditional Kawasaki split headlamp cluster with dual LED headlights. At the rear, it gets a ZX-10R inspired LED tail light. In comparison to Ninja 300, the updated Ninja 400 gets a sharper design along the fairing, fuel tank and body panels. The LED turn indicators at rear remain mounted on the fender. Other notable highlights are a stepped-up seat, a raised windscreen and a sloping fuel tank.

Hardware & Features

It is still based on a trellis frame structure, however, it is lighter than its predecessor by 6 kg. 2021 N400 weighs 168 kg. As opposed to a 17-litre fuel tank on the current model, the new model can golf only 14 litres of fuel. Suspension duties are carried out by 41mm hydraulic telescopic fork sourced from Kayaba at front and preload adjustable mono-shock at rear.

Anchoring duties on the bike are done by 310mm and 220mm petal discs at front and rear respectively. It is equipped with a dual-channel ABS sourced from Nissan. It stands on 17-inch spoke alloys which are wrapped around by 110/70 section and 150/70 section of tyres at front and rear respectively. It also gets the usual LCD panel as its instrument cluster.

Powertrain and Price

New Ninja 400 draws its power from an updated 399cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled motor. This engine cranks out 49 PS of maximum power at 10,000rpm while peak torque of 39 Nm comes at 8000rpm. This unit is linked to a six-speed gearbox.

The updated Ninja 400 is expected to come to India soon, however, there has been no official word from Kawasaki yet. It is expected to be priced around Rs 5 lakh (ex-showroom) mark in India.