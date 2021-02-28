2021 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX To Come Equipped With Radar System

With the new Ninja H2 SX, Kawasaki joins the likes of BMW, KTM and Ducati to come equipped with radar-based systems

Kawasaki is currently working on developing the new generation Ninja H2 SX and a test mule of the same was recently spotted testing somewhere in Japan. According to recent reports, this new Ninja H2 SX is expected to come equipped with radar-based assistance systems from the end of 2021.

Radar-Based System From Bosch

From a recent spy shot, we can spot a small camera hidden at the lower section of the windscreen which will be the first for a radar-based system. In addition, a small sensor unit has been placed under its headlight. To accommodate these inclusions, the Japanese bikemaker has made some updates to its front fascia.

Back in 2019, Kawasaki had announced its partnership with Bosch in order to equip its premium motorcycles with radar-based systems. Therefore, it makes good sense to introduce it in one of its flagship products which are already heavily loaded with features.

Although Kawasaki is not the only one to be offering this technology in the near future. Manufacturers such as KTM, BMW and Ducati have also presented similar technologies from Bosch in their respective offerings including 1290 Super Adventure S, R 1250 RT and Multistrada V4.

Features & Updated Design

The prime functionality of this technology is to provide radar-based adaptive cruise control for easier long-distance touring. Besides this new feature, there are going to other new creature comforts on offer. For instance, a fully digital TFT instrument cluster replaces the earlier part-analogue and part-digital console. The safety kit will consist of an adaptive distance and speed control, a collision warning and a blind spot assistant.

The inclusion of new features has brought subtle changes to its styling just like its front fascia. Kawasaki has adapted the fairing, the windshield and the air ducts in accordance with the camera and sensor at front end. Contrary to recent convention, the license plate holder at the rear section is significantly longer and holds the license plate much lower.

This adds to the speculation that the Japanese superbike brand might also offer a rear-facing radar-based system just like Multistrada V4. Or could just be the case where Kawasaki wants to improve the splash protection for the pillion.

Powertrain Specs

Mechanically, the upcoming Ninja H2 SX will not be any different from its predecessor. It will probably be underpinned by the same architecture and offer the same hardware setup. It will draw its power from a Euro-5 compliant 998cc Liquid-cooled, In-Line Four-cylinder engine which in its previous iteration churned out 200 PS of power and 137.3 Nm of peak torque.

Ninja h2 SX is slated to make its debut towards the end of this year and is likely to go on sale starting early next year. It is still too early to comment whether or not it will arrive on Indian shores although we hope it does.

