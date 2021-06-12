2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R Debuts With New Colour Options

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R is by far the most powerful quarter-litre superbike in the global market

Kawasaki has launched the latest 2021 iteration of Ninja ZX-25R with an updated colour palette in Indonesia. The baby Ninja made its global debut in July last year and has richly earned applauds from all quarters. The fully-faired motorcycle is exclusively made in Indonesia and is currently retailed in a few select international markets.

New Colour Options

The 250cc lightweight supersport motorcycle has been termed as an efficient track machine as well as a good daily commuter. It is retailed in two trims-Standard and Special Edition. For 2021, the Japanese superbike manufacturer has introduced new paint schemes. The Standard version is available only in Metallic Spark Black finish.

On the other hand, the top-spec model of ZX-25R Special Edition is offered in three colour options including Lime green/Pearl blizzard white, metallic graphene steel gray, and probably the most attractive of them all Passion red/pearl blizzard white.

Other than the updated colour palette there has been no changes made to this mini sports bike. The motorcycle retains its overall design in its latest iteration. In fact, its design is somewhat similar to the standard Ninja 400.

Prices for the 2021 iteration of ZX-25R starts at IDR 98,850,000 (approx. INR 5.10 lakh) for the standard non-ABS trim and IDR 116,000,000 (approx. INR 6 lakh) for the Special Edition variant which comes with ABS. While there are a host of entry-level quarter-litre superbikes in the market, it holds a unique distinction of packing an inline-4 cylinder liquid-cooled 250cc engine underneath.

ZX-25R Specs & Features

The 250cc motor delivers a mind-boggling 51 bhp at 15,500rpm and a peak torque of 22.9 Nm at 14,500 rpm. This unit is paired to a 6-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch for smooth and precise gearshifts.

Speaking of its hardware, its suspension setup comprises 37mm USD forks from Showa with Separate Function Fork-Big Piston at front whereas a backlink gas-charged shock absorber with spring preload adjustability is placed at rear.

Braking is taken care of by a 310 mm radially mounted single disc brake with four pistons at the front and a 220 mm single rotor with a single calliper at the rear wheel. A dual-channel ABS handles safety but only in the top trim. Ninja ZX-25R has a very accessible saddle height of 785mm. At a kerb weight of 182kg, it is interestingly heavier than Ninja 300 and Ninja 400. Some of the features on offer include traction control, a bi-directional quick-shifter, electronic throttle valves and power modes.