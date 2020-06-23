2021 Kia Carnival interiors with digital instrument console spied up close

Kia Motors has already released an official teaser of the next-gen 2021MY Carnival (or Sedona)

South Korean automaker Kia Motors plans to launch the next-gen Carnival (a.k.a. Grand Carnival or Sedona) in global markets towards the end of this year. An official teaser has already reached the internet. The 2021MY Kia Carnival minivan is expected to make its Indian debut after a considerable gap since the vehicle remains relatively new on our market. In fact, Kia Motors India has only two products (Seltos and Carnival) in its portfolio while a new subcompact crossover, dubbed the Sonet, is in the works.

In its revamped avatar, the Kia Carnival packs significant improvements in terms of styling, equipment, safety, comfort and emissions. It is worth mentioning that the minivan is sold mostly in diesel formats across the world. The Indian-spec Carnival (facelifted third-gen ‘YP’ model) comes with a BS6-compliant 2.2-litre CRDi diesel mill good for 197bhp and 440Nm of torque. This is mated to an 8-speed TC automatic transmission — check out our detailed Kia Carnival Review.

Over the months, the next-gen Kia Carnival (internal code: KA4) was spotted on multiple occasions as heavily disguised test mules. The ongoing COVID-19 crisis might have come in the way of its initial production plans. However, a new set of spy images have emerged online from South Korea giving a better idea of the minivan’s interiors. Being an early prototype, certain elements are still hidden from view.

The all-new dashboard layout, incorporating a single panel for the digital instrument console and infotainment system, is one of the most prominent highlights. Other details include improved materials, new audio system, added connectivity options, front-row seat controls for middle passengers, etc. Features such as dual-tone black/beige theme, double sunroofs, captain seats, etc., do not seem to carry a major change over its predecessor.

As expected, the minivan will debut in multiple seating formats and trims. The Indian counterpart is available in five configurations: Premium 7 Seater, Premium 8 Seater, Prestige 7 Seater, Prestige 9 Seater and Limousine 7 Seater. Launched at Auto Expo 2020, prices start at Rs 24.95 lakh ex-showroom.

Alongside the new model, Kia Motors is also working on a luxurious four-seater Carnival variant for select markets. It would most likely be a range-topping choice aimed at corporates and VIP transport services in addition to being a compelling alternative to higher-spec Mercedes-Benz V-Class and Toyota Vellfire variants. In India, the current-gen Kia Carnival acts as a bridge between these luxury minivans and more accessible MPVs such as the Toyota Innova Crysta.

