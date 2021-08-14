2021 Kia Carnival Launch Soon With New Alloys, More Features – Details Leak

Kia Carnival is positioned as a premium MPV between Toyota Innova Crysta and Vellfire

The updated Carnival with the new Kia logo will be launched soon. Other two models on offer by the South Korean brand in India- Seltos and Sonet have already been updated with the new badging. The premium MPV, unlike its SUV siblings, is offered as a Completely Built Unit in the country.

To jog back memories, earlier this year, Kia announced its new brand strategy which involved the adoption of a new logo and branding. This brand strategizing has taken place globally in all international markets of Kia.

New Trim on offer

Kia will be introducing a new Limousine trim in the Carnival lineup whereas the existing Limousine trim will be rechristened as Limousine Plus. the new Limousine trim will be slotted in between the Prestige seven-seat variant and Limousine Plus. Bookings of the new variant will commence from this month while its price will be announced on the day of launch which is likely to be sometime in mid-September.

The revised lineup will also come with some additional features. The Prestige trim will offer new premium artificial leatherette seats. The new Limousine trim will be laced with some premium features over the Prestige trim.

These include VIP seats wrapped in premium leather, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment display with UVO connected car tech, ECM mirror connectivity, air purifier with Virus protection and rear-seat entertainment. Top-spec Limousine Plus trim will be offered with new alloy wheel designs and more premium quality leather seats.

Specs

In India, Kia offers the luxury MPV with only a single engine option. It is powered by a 2.2-litre CRDi diesel unit which kicks out 200 bhp and 441 Nm of peak torque. This engine is paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard. Currently, it is offered in three trims namely Premium, Prestige, and Limousine and in multiple seating layouts such as seven-, eight- and nine-seaters.

Price

Currently, Carnival is offered in three colour schemes- Glacier White Pearl, Aurora Black Pearl and Steel Silver. It is available at a starting price of Rs 24.95 lakh and goes up to Rs 33.95 lakh for the top-spec Limousine variant (both prices are ex-showroom). Current Carnival is offered at a discount of Rs 3.75 lakh, effectively bringing the entry price down to Rs 21.2 lakh.

Kia has also reduced discounts offered in the updated variants for 2021 Carnival. The Prestige seven-seat variant is now offered with benefits of up to Rs 1.90 lakh whereas Limousine and Limousine Plus trims are offered at discounts of Rs 2.0 lakh.

A waiting period of two months has been communicated to all dealerships from the manufacturer. The South Koran carmaker will soon launch the new-gen model of Carnival in India early next year. The new-gen model of the MPV has been on sale for over a year in international markets.