2021 Kia Carnival Luxury MPV Gets More Premium Limousine Variant

New Generation Kia Carnival is longer, wider and much more spacious than current Carnival

After unveiling fourth generation Carnival MPV in South Korea earlier this year in August, Kia has now introduced an even premium version called Hi-Limousine. As the name suggests, this new variant is designed for the limo experience. This model comes with a range of upgrades including visual enhancements and new features.

Kia Carnival Hi-Limousine design and features

One of the most noticeable changes is the extended roof that can be easily mistaken for cargo space or even some sort of advanced tech system. However, its actual use is to add a lot more headroom for users, as compared to the space available in standard Carnival.

The extended roof is one of the key features that allow for the lounge experience. Other exterior updates include side steps, front bumper guard, Hi-Limousine badging and LED auxiliary brake light placed at the rear of the extended roof.

On the inside, Kia Carnival Hi-Limousine is bathed in luxury and premiumness. It comes with a white, lounge-like theme with a contrasting black band on the roof. One of the key highlights is the second row that gets premium captain seats with dedicated leg rests.

Second row passengers also have access to a large 21.5 inch entertainment system that is attached to the centre of the roof. Other key features on the inside include LED ambient mood lighting, heated and cooled cup holders, air purifier, second and third row LED reading lights and pleated side curtains.

Kia Carnival Hi-Limousine engine

Powering Carnival Hi-Limousine is a 3.5-litre V6 direct-injection petrol engine that is capable of generating max power of 294 ps and max torque of 355 Nm. It is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. This engine option will also be available with next-gen Carnival standard variant.

The standard variant will have two other engine options in Korea, a 3.5-litre MPi V6 petrol generating 272 ps / 332 Nm and a 2.2 litre Smartstream diesel engine that makes 202 ps / 440 Nm. Both these engines are offered with an 8-speed automatic transmission. The new limousine variant is priced from 60,660,000 Korean Won (approx Rs 41 lakhs).

In the Indian market, the standard fourth-gen Kia Carnival is expected to be launched by 2022. Talking about the Hi-Limousine variant, it is not certain if or when it will be launched in India. The company had showcased third-gen Carnival Hi-Limousine earlier this year in February at Auto Expo. But apart from that there’s no information about its potential launch plans. India-spec Carnival is available in the price range of Rs 29.35 lakh to Rs 39.82 lakh.