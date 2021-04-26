2021 Kia Seltos, Sonet Variant Details, Features – Leak Ahead Of Launch

Ahead of its launch tomorrow, 2021 Kia Sonet and Seltos features and variants have leaked

In January’21, Kia had unveiled its new corporate logo and brand slogan – ‘Movement that inspires’. In the past few weeks, we have seen Kia adopting the new logo for branding at its Indian manufacturing facility and latest spyshots have now confirmed that the new units being manufactured by Kia India are now getting the updated Kia badging.

These Kia units with the new logo have started to reach dealer yards across the country, ahead of the launch which is scheduled for 27th April’21. Interestingly, these new units of Seltos and Sonet won’t just feature an updated badging.

Instead, Kia is expected to rejig the variant line-up of both the models and bring in some additional features as well. Thanks to leaked info (credit Anshul Amdawadi), here are the tech specs and features on offer with updated Sonet and Seltos for 2021 edition.

Kia Sonet

Kia has already discontinued 2 trims of the Sonet from mid April’21, namely the HTK Plus DCT 1.0 Petrol and HTK Plus AT 1.5 Diesel. On 27th April, Kia is expected to bring in new trims, including HTX iMT petrol, HTX MT Diesel, HTX DCT Petrol and a HTX AT Diesel.

The HTX variants of Sonet will now be getting traction control and dual-tone alloys as standard. The HTX DCT Petrol variant will further get HAC, VSM, ESC, BA and multi-drive modes additionally.

The HTX DCT trim will sit between the HTK Plus and GTX Plus trims and will most probably be priced around INR 11-11.5 lakhs. Additionally, Kia will be extending the AT diesel option which was offered on only the HTK+ and GTX+ trims, to the HTX trim as well.

Kia Seltos

Just like the Sonet, even the Seltos will see some changes in its overall variant line-up. Till now, Kia has discontinued the HTX Plus AT 1.5 Diesel trim, however going ahead, Kia will bring in two new trims, namely the iMT HTK+ and Turbo GTX (O) MT. Post the introduction, the GTX (O) Turbo MT will become the new top-end variant of the Seltos.

The GTX (O) Turbo trim will draw power from a 1.4 litre turbocharged petrol motor which would be able to dish out 138 hp and 242 Nm of peak torque, and is expected to be priced around INR 17-17.5 lakhs. It will not get panoramic sunroof. Neither there will be a Gravity edition on offer at the event tomorrow.

New Voice Commands – 2021 Kia Seltos

Kia has added new voice commands to the 2021 Seltos. These include the addition of functions like sunroof control, power window, ac vent wind direction control, air intake control and defroster control.