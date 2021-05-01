2021 Kia Sonet Launch Price Rs 6.79 L – New Features, Full Price List

With this lineup revision, the base price of automatic variants of Kia Sonet has increased

Kia has finally launched an updated lineup of Sonet for 2021 which features some additional gizmos in the equipment as well as a couple of new variants. The updated models also wear the new Kia logo which the company has designed as part of its new brand strategy worldwide. 2021 Seltos has also been launched.

Under this lineup revision, a couple of variants such as HTK+ Turbo Petrol DCT and HTK+ Diesel AT have been discontinued. In place of them, the higher-spec HTX trim, which was only available with manual transmissions in both petrol and diesel models until now, will be available with a 7-speed DCT and a 6-speed automatic gearbox respectively.

2021 Sonet Variant Price, Ex-sh Smartstream

Petrol 1.2 HTE 5MT INR 6,79,000 HTK 5MT INR 7,79,000 HTK+ 5MT INR 8,65,000 G1.0T-GDI HTK+ 6iMT INR 9,79,000 HTX 6iMT INR 10,29,000 HTX 7DCT INR 10,99,000 HTX+ 6iMT INR 11,75,000 GTX+ 6iMT INR 12,19,000 GTX+ 7DCT INR 12,99,000 Diesel1.5

CRDi WGT HTE 6MT INR 8,35,000 HTK 6MT INR 9,29,000 HTK+ 6MT INR 9,89,000 HTX 6MT INR 10,49,000 HTX 6AT INR 11,29,000 HTX+ 6MT INR 11,99,000 Diesel1.5

CRDi VGT GTX+ 6MT INR 12,45,000 GTX+ 6AT INR 13,25,000

Hence, HTX has now become the base trim for automatic variants. While the mid-spec HTK+ trim will be losing out on automatic transmission options, Kia will compensate this trim with some additional features to make it more value for money propositions for those who opt for manual gearboxes. As of now, HTK+ trim is available with all three engine options- two petrol units and one diesel unit.

Added Features In HTK+ trim

The biggest addition in HTK+ trim is an electric sunroof, however, that has only been made available with the petrol iMT variant as of now. This sunroof can even be operated via voice commands with the help of UVO connected application.

Additionally, one can now remotely start the engine on Sonet using the key fob in the turbo petrol and diesel units. Keyless entry will now be a standard feature on all powertrain options from HTK+ trim onwards. Whereas, the turbo petrol and diesel variants on this trim will also offer a push start/stop button hereon.

Added Features in HTX trim

On the other hand, HTX trim has also seen a fair share of feature additions. Apart from the automatic transmission options and paddle shifters, Sonet will also offer sunshades on the rear windscreen on all variants from here onwards. Sonet HTX will also ride on new dual-tone Crystal Cut alloy wheels.

Safety kit on this trim is also boosted by inclusion of features such as electronic stability control (ESC), brake assist (BA), hill start assist and vehicle stability management (VSM). These features were earlier available in the top-spec GTX+ trim only. The newly added automatic variants of HTX trim also get traction control and drive modes. Apart from the additional features and new logo, there have been no changes in Sonet’s design or specifications.

Engine, Transmission Options

Speaking of specifications, Sonet is offered with three engine options- a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol mill, a 1.0-litre GDi turbo petrol mill and a 1.5-litre CRDI diesel unit. Power and torque output figures of all engines are rated at 82 bhp and 113 Nm; 118 bhp and 175 Nm; and 99 bhp and 240 Nm. Transmission duties are carried out either by a 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual, a 6-speed iMT, a 7-speed DCT or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

2021 Kia Sonet Price List

Price of the New Kia Sonet 2021 MY starts from Rs 6.79 lakh for the base petrol variant. Sonet iMT starts from Rs 9.79 lakh. DCT Sonet starts from Rs 10.99 lakh and goes all the way to Rs 12.99 lakh for top of the line variant. Diesel Sonet is priced from Rs 8.35 lakh and goes all the way to Rs 13.25 lakh. All prices are ex-sh.