2021 KTM 1290 Super Adventure R Detailed In Official Video

Priced at £15,999 (equivalent to INR 16.39 lakh), KTM 1290 Super Adventure R gets revised styling and a new powerplant

KTM is known to possess a wide array of motorcycles under its portfolio which makes it an ideal brand to look out for if one is a true biking enthusiast. Among all the segments, we feel that adventure motorcycles are its forte since it has a long list of derivatives and configurations plus the fact that they are easily customisable.

The Austrian bikemaker has now revealed the latest avatar of the meanest and the baddest adventure tourers under its roof. The brand has given its flagship 1290 Super Adventure R a significant makeover for 2021. Recently, its sibling Super Adventure S made its debut with which it shares a lot of mechanicals.

Revised Styling

To start with its styling, 1290 Super Adventure R looks nothing like its other adventure tourer siblings from KTM. it wears a heavily revised bodywork and it isn’t just for show. The new panel improves ergonomics when the rider decides to trot on to some broken paths.

In fact, the colour scheme with respect to other KTM models is rather funky. Flashes of orange have been retained in the frame and external crashes while panels have been sprayed predominantly with blue and white that resemble the brand’s machines seen in the Dakar Rally.

The bike’s frontal area is reduced which makes it slimmer than before, thus making it easier for handling on tougher undulated terrains. More noticeably it misses out on a traditional beak which most contemporary ADVs get.

It boasts a shorter, rally-inspired adjustable windscreen along with a high-strength tapered aluminium handlebar. It gets an all-new single-piece stepped-up seat but at 880mm, it is one heck of a climb even for taller riders even though it is down by 10mm.

Mechanical Specifications

Underneath that skin, it features a new Euro 5-compliant 1301ccc LC8 V-twin liquid-cooled engine which kicks out 160 bhp and 138 Nm of peak torque. It is paired to a 6-speed gearbox with a hydraulically actuated slipper clutch.

Also by shredding around 1.6 kg, which has been achieved by employing new crankcases, this bike now gets a stronger power to weight ratio. This motor has also received an updated cooling system and fresh coatings in its latest update.

The hardware setup is equally impressive for adventure trails. The Harley Davidson Pan America-rival is built on a Chromium-Molybdenum Steel trellis frame with an aluminium subframe suspended on a fully adjustable WP XPLOR 48mm fork at front and a WP XPLOR shock absorber at rear with both units having a travel of 220mm. It rides on 21-inch rear and 18-inch rear wrapped around by Bridgestone tubeless tyres. Stopping power comes from 4-piston and 2-piston Brembo callipers at front and rear respectively.

Features & Electronic Aids

Being a flagship, the ergonomics and mechanicals are complemented by loads of electronics that assist the rider. These include a 6-axis IMU, motor slip regulation, a quick shifter, off-road ABS, traction control and stability control. It gets four standard riding modes including Rain, Street, Sport, and Offroad and an additional Rally mode as an option. Other notable features include a 7-inch TFT instrument display which is compatible with KTM My Ride connectivity app.