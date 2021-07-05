2021 Mahindra Bolero Neo (TUV300 Facelift) Spied Undisguised At Dealer

Apart from focusing on launches of upcoming new-gen models of XUV500 and Scorpio, Mahindra is also getting ready to update TUV300

Mahindra Bolero is one utility vehicle that has been part of the Indian automotive setup for the past two decades. The MUV has been the go-to vehicle for many in both passenger and commercial vehicle segments. Its ruggedness and utilitarian look and reliability are a few reasons behind its immense popularity.

The automaker has now decided to use the Bolero brand to its advantage and utilize it for the upcoming TUV300 facelift which is expected to rechristened as Bolero Neo. While it will retain its overall boxy design and utilitarian feel, its cabin will be much more modern and feature-rich in comparison to the current model.

Speaking of feature-rich, the cabin of the new Bolero Neo will feature a host of tech gizmos to make it an attractive appeal among buyers. Despite all feature and cosmetic upgrades, it is likely to be underpinned by the same ladder on frame chassis as its predecessor.

Features Expected

This will include a new touchscreen infotainment unit for the top-spec trim, connectivity tech, climate control, a standard Bluetooth stereo system and more. Take a look at the walkaround video of the top of the line Bolero Neo N10 SUV which has now arrived at dealer.

Safety kit on board is expected to include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, hill-hold assist, seat belt reminders, speed alert system, reverse parking sensors, manual override for the central locking system and much more. Interiors of the cabin are expected to utilise more premium materials for dashboard, seat upholstery and door claddings.

Exterior Design

Its exterior design does not stray far away from the current model. It continues to carry a rugged exterior styling though its silhouette will be slightly sharper than its predecessor. The new Bolero Neo will feature exterior highlights such as new headlamps, LED DRLs for higher variants, a Bolero-like clam-shell bonnet, front and rear skid plates, etc.

From spy shots we could gather that the updated TUV300 will get a Bolero-like thick band that runs along the fender along with new flared-up wheel arches. Mahindra could also make some alterations to its front bumper by incorporating some LED stripes alongside wider air intakes of honeycomb mesh style. In addition, it is also expected to flaunt a new front grille in line with the new-gen XUV500 and Scorpio.

Expected Powertrain Specs

Coming to its engine department, it will most likely derive its power from the same 1.5-litre mHawk diesel engine which also performs its duty in the standard Bolero. This unit puts out 100 PS of power and 240 Nm of torque. This unit will be paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard.

Mahindra TUV300 made its debut in the Indian market back in 2015, however, it hasn’t been able to set the sales chart on fire. The company introduced mild updates to the MUV back in 2019 along with a larger four-meter plus elongated version called TUV300 Plus.

Even that failed to make an impression on the sales chart. Both models have been absent in the Indian market for more than a year since BS6 emission norms kicked in. Hopefully, the manufacturer would be able to revive it using the ‘Bolero’ brand name. The new Bolero Neo and Bolero will be sold alongside each other with the former. Launch is expected in the coming days.