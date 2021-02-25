2021 Mahindra Scorpio Interior Spied – Gets Sunroof, Engine Start Stop Button

The new 2021 Mahindra Scorpio gets fresh dual-tone dashboard, complete with a new steering wheel and instrument console

The new Mahindra Scorpio has been photographed on a public road once again as it continues its long and thorough test and validation process. This time, the latest spy pictures reveal the interior partially and we can notice some interesting features, especially on the roof. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Monu Caran for sharing the spy images.

New Mahindra Scorpio interior spied

As expected, the new Mahindra Scorpio will feature a fresh dashboard design. The new unit continues to have upright surfaces in an effort to maximize room for front row passengers and to maintain its traditional SUV ergonomics.

From what can be seen, the next gen SUV employs dual-tone black and beige dashboard with new multi function steering wheel and instrument console. A closer observation also reveals an engine start / stop button, indicating that this is a high-end variant. Also on offer is a sunroof. This is not a panoramic sunroof, as seen on the new gen XUV500.

Also visible is the silver accented vertically oriented AC vent on the right edge of the dashboard. A small corner of the center console with what appears to be a touchscreen infotainment system can also be seen. The new Mahindra Scorpio is expected to boast a significantly enhanced equipment list as it prepares for an intense mid-size SUV battle which is currently dominated by crossovers.

What we know so far?

The 2021 Scorpio will retain its boxy design character but the styling will incorporate several fresh elements include totally revamped front and rear fascias that are in line with the brand’s latest identity. We expect the ladder frame SUV to grow in dimensions marginally.

Exterior highlights will include LED headlights and tailights, alloy wheels, roof rails and upright design lines. Our speculative rendering will give you a good idea on what to expect.

Considering that the current gen Scorpio is still selling very well, Mahindra is very likely to sell the next generation model alongside after a bit of variant rejig. The recent trademark filings for ScorpioN and Scorpio Sting nameplates add gravity to this prediction.

Engines

The new Mahindra Scorpio will retail the BS6 version of the existing 2.2-liter mHawk diesel engine but the power and torque outputs may see a boost. We also strongly expect the 150 hp 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine that debuted with the Thar to join the lineup as well. Both manual and automatic transmissions are likely to be on offer, with higher variants equipped with 4×4 system.

Market positioning

The new Mahindra Scorpio will slot between the new Thar and the upcoming next generation XUV500 in Mahindra’s portfolio. It will be the only ladder frame contender in the Indian mid-size SUV market which is currently populated by brisk selling crossovers like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Hector and Tata Harrier. The strong brand recall of the nameplate and competitive pricing would give the new Scorpio an edge in a fiercely competitive environment.