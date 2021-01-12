2021 Mahindra Scorpio With XUV Aero Inspired Headlights – Digital Render

New-gen Mahindra Scorpio is expected to hit showrooms in mid-2021 and is likely to be sold alongside the current model

One of the most anticipated SUVs to make its entry into the Indian market is the new generation Mahindra Scorpio. Test mules of the upcoming Scorpio have been in the news lately since it has been spotted testing on multiple occasions recently. Though heavily camouflaged, these images gave out many details of the new model.

Based on the recent spy images, designer Pratyush Rout has digitally imagined what the final production-spec model of 2021 Mahindra Scorpio would look like. The final outcome is apparently quite different from the current-gen Scorpio on sale.

Updated Exterior Styling

This is the first time that Scorpio will undergo a full change since it launched in India back in 2002. All body panels installed on the new Scorpio will be brand new. From the design render it is suggested that its overall silhouette is likely to be retained with boxy proportions and a tall stance with upright pillars.

The rendered image shows the SUV with a completely redesigned front fascia featuring a revised grille with six vertical slats embellished in chrome. Front end also flaunts dual projector LED headlamps with a twin-pod design similar to the upcoming XUV500. In fact, the spy shots of the new Scorpio indicate that the styling of the headlight projectors could be similar to the XUV Aero concept which was showcased at the 2016 Auto Expo.

Complementing them are sharp integrated LED DRLs which add character to the design. It received a completely redesigned front bumper which looks sleeker than the current model and features wider air intakes and new fog lamp housings.

Side profile is mostly intact with new creases and new 17-inch alloy wheel designs. Based on previous spy shots we might assume that Mahindra might continue to offer a side-hinged tailgate in the new Scorpio. Although the rear will feature brand new LED taillamps and a brake lamp mounted on roof. It will also receive a new rear bumper with a new skid plate making it look more modern and sophisticated.

2021 Scorpio will be based on a new platform and although it will be underpinned by the same ladder-on-frame chassis that also underpins the new Mahindra Thar. The new Scorpio, as seen in spy shots, is visibly larger than the current model.

It will be longer as well as wider than its predecessor and that should free up more space inside the cabin. Even the doors are visibly larger on this render which would make for easier ingress and egress.

Updated Interior, Features, Powertrain options

No images of its interiors have surfaced yet but it is expected to be completely different from the current model and will be a more premium affair. The new SUV is expected to get a much improved fit and finish of cabin with a better quality of materials used. Mahindra is also expected to offer quite a few new features in the 2021 Scorpio and this might include new touchscreen infotainment with connected car features.

Coming to its powertrain, it may offer a revamped 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine alongside a new 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol engine. These units currently perform duty on the new Thar and will also power the upcoming new-gen XUV500. Both units are likely to be offered with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox. An optional 4WD setup could also be reintroduced.