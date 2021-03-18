2021 Mahindra Scorpio, XUV500 Spied In Kinnaur And Spiti Region

New generation Mahindra XUV500 will be offered with a panoramic sunroof while the Scorpio will get a sunroof, but not panoramic

Mahindra has plenty on its platter currently. From trying to close huge number of pending orders for the new Thar to testing and imminent launch of the new generation models of XUV500 and Scorpio, the manufacturer has its hands full. The next big event for Mahindra is the launch of the second generation XUV500 in the next couple of months.

Yes, of the two SUVs, it is the XUV500 which is expected to be launched first. This will be followed by launch of the third generation Scorpio Diwali 2021. Testing prototypes of the mid-size SUV have been spotted on numerous occasions in recent months.

The latest images of the new-gen Scorpio and XUV500 in production-ready form. The spy shots are credit to Virender Raj (@vguruson), who spotted these SUVs when they were testing in the high altitude region of Kinnaur and Spiti recently.

6 Mahindra Test Mules

As you can see in the images, a total of 6 test mules were on test. These included 2 of the new gen XUV500 (1 with sunroof and 1 without sunroof), 3 of the new Scorpio (2 with sunroof and 1 without) and a Thar.

It is not clear why the Thar continues to be on test despite it has been months since it has been launched. Rumours suggest that Thar is expected to get a more powerful petrol engine as well as a convertible hard top variant in the future.

Though still under heavy wraps, these test mules reveal a lot of details about the updated SUV’s exterior design. New Scorpio will be underpinned by a new ladder on frame chassis which will make it wider and longer than the current model thus improving room inside the cabin too.

The exterior will sport all-new body panels. As seen in the previous and current spy shots, it will flaunt a revised nose with a seven-slat front grille along with redesigned headlight clusters.

The central air intake in much wider now and lower air dams are also noticeable. It also gets a new front bumper that houses new C-shaped LED DRLs. The hood is visibly longer than the current Scorpio.

On sides, it gets new 17-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels along with pronounced wheel arches. While B, C and D pillars are tall and upright as usual, its A-pillar is slightly more raked which makes the front windshield a little more angular than before.

At rear, it gets a flat tailgate although the rear windscreen is slightly more raked than the present Scorpio. It will flaunt a new pair of LED taillights and a roof-mounted brake lamp. It also receives a revised rear bumper which also incorporates a new skid plate and reflectors on either side. Other notable highlights on the exterior include new roof rails and a shark fin antenna.

Engine Specs

Both these SUVs are expected to get the same engine options – a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel unit and a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol unit. Transmission duties are expected to be handled by either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox. These are the same options which are also on offer with the new Thar. Compared to Thar, Scorpio and XUV500 will have the engine options tuned to deliver more power and torque.