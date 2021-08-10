2021 Mahindra Thar White Colour, Dual Sunroof, 21 Inch Alloys – Detailed Modification

Mahindra currently offers Thar in two trims- AX(O) and LX and is retailed at a price between Rs 12.78 – 15.08 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra has witnessed tremendous success with the second generation of Thar. Unprecedented amount of pre-bookings have meant that the manufacturer hasn’t been able to clear its backlogs despite cutting down the number of variants on offer and increasing the production capacity of the company’s plant in Nashik.

Like the old generation Thar, the new Thar has also been a frequent visitor to many aftermarket workshops. We have already witnessed many cases of custom modification jobs made on the new model. In the latest example, we have come across the first ever Thar draped in pure white.

Exterior Modifications

The custom paint job has been carried out by Sikand Car World Pvt Ltd. and a video showcasing the white Thar has been uploaded on YouTube. As seen in the short video clip attached below, the aftermarket workshop has provided a Thar with an all-white theme to its exterior. Almost every panel in view outside the cabin has been dipped in pure white colour. However, the cosmetic updates don’t just end here.

Even the rectangular ORVMs have been fully drenched in white. The stock grille has been replaced with a sleeker and more conventional seven-slat grille in order to resemble its distant cousin Jeep Wrangler. The original 18-inch alloys have been replaced with Audi spider alloys with larger 21-inch units. These are wrapped around by wider cross-section and low profile tyres.

Another impressive addition is the automatic side step which takes position automatically when one of the doors is opened and neatly gets tucked in when the doors get closed. This helps on boarders to climb inside the cabin and at the same time prevents the SUV from compromising on the break-over angle. This feature is only available in select luxury SUVs at the moment.

Interior Changes

Major changes have been inside the cabin as well. It gets an all-new red leatherette upholstery which looks very premium. A pink coloured ambient lighting could be seen on the dashboard while the stock touchscreen infotainment unit placed in the centre dash has been replaced with an aftermarket unit. Apart from these, the centre console has been finished in silky silver giving the cabin a nice contrast.

The most attractive addition is a dual-pane sunroof. The front part of the sunroof is a regular electric unit while at rear, there’s an entry-level popup sunroof unit that can be opened slightly through a hinge mechanism from the inside. If and when needed, this glass panel could be taken off easily by undoing a few screws.

Thar – Engine, Transmission Options

Mahindra offers Thar in two engine options- a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel unit and a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol unit. The former kicks out 130 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque while the latter churns out 150 bhp and 300 Nm (320 Nm in AT) of peak torque. Transmission duties are carried out either by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. A 4×4 drivetrain with a low-range transfer case is offered as standard.