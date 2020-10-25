2021 Mahindra XUV500 With Autonomous Tech Night Testing In Rains – Spied

Until now autonomous technology was only offered in premium and luxury segment cars in India which Mahindra intends to change

The new generation Mahindra XUV500 has been one of the most talked-about cars in the Indian market for a long time now. The SUV has been in development (in the public eyes, thanks to regular spy shots) for over two years now.

With launch expected to take place early next year, the recent spy shots from early this month, showed the new gen XUV500 with production spec LED headlights, LED tail lights as well as touchscreen system. Below is the latest spy video of new gen XUV500, which was spotted on the Bangalore – Chennai highway by automotive enthusiast Manojprabu; showing the car performing night testing in rains.

Spy shots indicate that the upcoming second generation XUV500 is likely to be equipped with level 1 autonomous technology. This might also make it the most affordable car to be offered with level 1 autonomous technology in India by dethroning MG Gloster which has just been launched.

In the process, it shall also become the first Mahindra car to be laced with this feature. While until now this tech had been limited to only premium and luxury vehicles, it has slowly trickled to more affordable cars in India. The recent test mules of XUV500 have been fitted with ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) which reveal provisions such as radars and image sensors that will allow autonomous safety features.

Features expected to be offered in autonomous technology

The utility vehicle manufacturer has teamed up with South Korean firm Mando Corporation which will supply the Indian automaker with a camera, radar and DCU (domain control unit) for the autonomous system. This autonomous technology further enhances the driver’s convenience by easing up the driving and providing better safety for passengers.

ADAS in level 1 autonomous technology is employed to provide extra safety features such as blindspot detection, drowsy driver detection, attention detection, cross-traffic alert system, emergency braking (below speeds of 40-50 kmph), adaptive cruise control and lane-keep assist. Such a setup was previewed in a Mahindra Marazzo prototype laced with autonomous technology at AutoExpo 2020 earlier this year.

Most of the autonomous features mentioned above are being offered with MG Gloster while Ford Endeavour offers a semi-autonomous parallel parking assist. To summarise, autonomous technology does everything in its capacity to ensure maximum safety and convenience for onboarders. It has a wide range of functionalities which include avoiding obstacles on road, coming to halt during emergencies, etc.

Powertrain Details

Mahindra XUV500 will be powered by a reconfigured 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. In addition to this, there will be a new 2.0-litre mStallion petrol engine on offer as well. Transmission duties will be carried out by a 6-speed manual as standard or a 6-speed automatic as an option. Power will be sent to all the wheels with the help of an all-wheel drive setup.

Upon its launch, new XUV500 will rival the likes of MG Hector Plus and the upcoming Tata Gravitas and 7-seater Hyundai Creta.it is expected to carry a price tag between Rs 13-20 lakh (ex-showroom).