2021 Mahindra XUV500 Diesel Automatic 7 Seater SUV Spied

Mahindra will introduce the new XUV500 SUV later this year – Launch delay is due to chip shortage

Even as Mahindra has recently cancelled its partnership with Ford Motor Co, the company states that this will not have any impact on its plan to develop new SUVs and MPVs, both for Indian and global markets.

Mahindra plans launch of 7 new SUVs in the next 1-2 years with the first such launch to be the new gen XUV500. The model has been sighted on test on a number of occasions and more recently in its production format drawing attention to some of its exterior and interior features.

New XUV Diesel AT

Latest spy shots are credit to automotive enthusiast Vinayak Basavaraj who shared the images on Rushlane Spylane Facebook Group. As per the test driver of the new gen XUV500, launch is expected to take place around Diwali 2021. The test mule spotted had the stickers of D-AT; implying that this is a diesel automatic variant.

The test mule was spotted in Hubli, Karnataka. It is the 7 seater variant, as can be seen in the images. The last row will feature two individual headrest, for added safety of passengers in the 3rd row.

New Gen XUV500 continue to sport cheetah inspired designs as was also seen on its earlier counterpart. It will be positioned on new platform with increased dimensions. Notable features on the new XUV500 will also include segment first features such as ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System). It will get sculpted lines on its hood and strong lines on its sides.

Other design updates will include C shaped LED DRLs, projector LED lights, large LED tail lamps, a new Mahindra logo and flush type door handles. The LED DRLs on the front as well as the rear come with progressive lighting as seen on premium cars like Audi. New alloys will also be a part of these updates in single tone and dual tone options.

Three Row Cabin Layout

The new Mahindra XUV500 will boast of a three row cabin layout in 6 and 7 seating option. Its longer wheelbase will relate to a more spacious cabin with special focus on passenger comfort in second and third rows. Two digital displays for touchscreen infotainment and instrument cluster will be seen along with features such as wireless charging, connected car technology, automatic climate control, rear AC vents and level 1 autonomous driver assistance technology. The new XUV500 also gets a panoramic sunroof and interior upholstery in a black and beige colour scheme.

The next gen XUV will receive petrol and diesel engine options. These are likely to include a 2.0 liter 190 hp mStallion turbo petrol engine and a 2.2 liter 180 hp mHawk diesel engine. Transmission options will include 6 speed manual and 6 speed torque converter automatic transmissions and the new XUV500 is slated to be offered in 2WD and AWD format.

Once launched the new Mahindra XUV500, which could be priced between Rs.13-20 lakhs, will compete with likes of Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and upcoming Hyundai Alcazar.