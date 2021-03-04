2021 Mahindra XUV500 Spied Testing – Closer Look At Digital Instrument Cluster

New gen Mahindra XUV500 is expected to be launched in coming months

The upcoming second-gen XUV500 and Scorpio testing continues across the country. Latest spy images are credit to automotive enthusiast Shankhanil Tamuli. The XUV500 will be the first production model to sport the brand’s new logo. It has been seen on test rounds with a host of feature updates with new headlamp design with halogens and LEDs, a new front grille and ADAS radar plus sensors.

The interiors also receive new styling with twin horizontally mounted screens, one for infotainment and the other an instrument cluster. A panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery, dual zone climate control and a flat bottom steering wheel along with USB charging ports and a separate selector for connected car system are a part of the updates.

The Mahindra XUV500 will be powered by a 2.0 liter mStallion petrol engine offering 190 hp power and a 2.2 liter turbo diesel engine making 180 hp power. The engines get mated to 6 speed manual or torque converter automatic gearbox options.

Launch Delay

XUV500 was earlier planned for launch in April 2021. But that seems less likely to happen. Automaker are expected to suffer losses to the tune of millions of dollar due to component shortage. This trend will not only be seen in global markets but also in India. Unprecedented demand for semi-conductors from three industries of IT, Consumer Products and Healthcare, during the COVID-19 pandemic, has led to this shortage of supply to the automotive segment.

Every automaker in India is suffering due to this shortage of key components and Mahindra has just announced that this has led to the postponement of launch of the new XUV500 and Scorpio.

Reasons for Component Shortage

Mahindra is actively testing the XUV500 and Scorpio ahead of launch which was originally planned for early 2021. In fact, Mahindra is planning launch of 8 new SUVs in 2021. Some will be all new gen models while some will be facelifts and others will be seen with new engine and transmission options.

The Mahindra Thar, launched earlier has a booking period of 9 months, all due to the shortage of components which Mahindra estimates will spill well into the second quarter of 2021. Hence launch dates of the XUV500 and Scorpio could be delayed as the company would require a healthy stock of electronics on hand.

Semi-conductors are used in manufacture of Engine Control Units, infotainment system, driver aids and for other car electronics. The shortage of these components has been due to the increase in demand not only across the auto industry but also where consumer electronic devices such as laptops, gaming consoles, desktops and tablets are concerned. This sector saw a spurt in demand due to the ‘work from home’ culture adopted during the pandemic.

New Scorpio

Mahindra Scorpio was planned for launch in June. It gets a completely new exterior and has been spied with a sunroof which will be an added feature on the next gen Scorpio. It also appears to have larger dimensions making it longer and wider as compared to its earlier counterpart. The Scorpio will also sport a new design language with new alloy wheels, C shaped LED DRLs and dual barrel LED headlamps.

Engine specs will be the same as that seen on the Mahindra Thar. This includes a 2.0 turbo petrol engine making 150 hp power and a 2.2 liter turbo diesel engine offering 130 hp power with both engines mated to 6 speed manual and torque converter automatic transmission options.