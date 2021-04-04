2021 Mahindra XUV500, Scorpio Launch Timeline Confirmed By CEO

Upon its launch, Mahindra XUV500 will rival the likes of Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and the upcoming Hyundai Alcazar

The next generation Mahindra XUV500 and Scorpio have been in testing for years now. Their spy shots have been extensively covered in news, blogs and even in social media. XUV500 was expected to make its debut at the 2020 Auto Expo in Feb last year. But that did not happen.

What happened next was the Covid19 induced lockdown and a global pandemic. This has resulted in Mahindra delaying their launch plans of XUV500 and Scorpio. Until now, there was no solid answer as to when these cars will be officially launched in India. But now, in an interview with Powerdrift, Mahindra Auto CEO, Veejay Nakra has confirmed the launch timeline of both these SUVs.

Scorpio or XUV500 – Which will launch first?

The first question, which of the two will be launched first. Putting rumours to rest, Veejay has confirmed that it will be the new-gen XUV500 that will be launched first. Speaking about the timeline, he confirmed that the launch will take place in the period between Q2 and Q3 calendar year 2021.

That places the launch timeline of new XUV500 at best in between June-July at best and Apr-Sep at worst. In either case, the new XUV500 should be in the market well before Diwali. The next to launch, is of course the Scorpio. Though Veejay did not reveal exact launch timeline, there is a likely possibility that the launch of 2021 Scorpio will take place around Diwali 2021.

New XUV – Expected Features on offer

The new generation XUV500 is said to be loaded with advanced features including a fully digital instrument cluster and Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) that require an array of sensors for proper functioning. These sensors are made of semiconductor materials. Most of the semiconductor chips in the Indian automotive industry are sourced either from China or South Korea.

Other creature comforts expected to make it to the new-gen XUV500’s equipment include a panoramic sunroof, a large touchscreen infotainment unit, dual-zone climate control, connected car tech, ventilated front seats, powered driver’s seat, keyless entry, push-button start/stop and much more.

Safety kit on the new-gen XUV500 is expected to offer features such as multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, ESP and a tyre pressure monitor. Among other safety features that fall under ADAS functionality, autonomous emergency braking, front collision warning, parking assist, lane departure warning and adaptive cruise control are some of the techs that will be on offer.

Powertrain, Tranmission Options

Coming to its powertrain department, the new XUV500 will be offered with two engine options- a 2.2-litre mHAwk diesel unit and a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol unit. Exact specifications of these powertrains are not yet known but these units will be mated to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox. An all-wheel-drive setup could also be offered as an option.

Source