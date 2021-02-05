2021 Mahindra XUV500 Spied Testing Off Road – AWD Expected At Launch

Mahindra’s most awaited launch of 2021 will be the second generation XUV500

The previous generation of the crossover SUV had won multiple accolades however sales had started to plummet in the last few quarters, thanks to the increased competition in the category. However, with the launch of the second generation XUV 500 around the corner, Mahindra would be looking forward to some good 4-digit monthly sales figures from the brand.

Latest spy shots show the new gen XUV on test in the tough terrain of Solang Valley in Himachal Pradesh, where the temperature these days is under 0 degrees C. The SUV can be seen testing in terrains where there are no proper roads.

Loaded with Features

Just like the previous generation, the 2021 XUV500 too is expected to be a heavily loaded product. Via the spyshots which we have seen till date, features like a large panoramic sunroof, a Mercedes-inspired dual screen infotainment system and a digital instrument cluster have already been confirmed.

Reports have also suggested that the XUV could come along with some first-in-class features like autonomous braking, driver-eyelid tracking to detect drowsiness of driver, a radar system to detect potholes and much more.

Updated Exteriors and Interiors

Spyshots have confirmed that the 2021 XUV will be larger than the previous generation version. This shall help the XUV to further improve its road presence and increase room for the occupants on the inside.

The front design still has a typical Mahindra grille but the overall bumper and headlight set-up looks very different from the one seen on the current gen XUV. Side profile has majorly remained similar while the rear has been given a considerable refresh. On the inside too, we expect that Mahindra would have improved the quality of materials and the same would result in a plusher experience for the future owners.

Powertrain

Under the hood, the 2021 XUV500 will feature 2 engine options. These would include a 2.2 litre mHawk turbo diesel motor which should be able to dish out at least 180 hp. The other option would be a 2 litre mStallion turbo petrol motor, which could churn out close to 190 hp.

The petrol motor is the same unit which we have seen on the 2020 Mahindra Thar in the past. However, XUV 500 shall get a retuned version of the motor, which should be able to do justice to XUV’s weight and size. Transmission options would mostly comprise of 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT. AWD option is also expected on select trims. AWD option is expected to be on offer from launch day itself.

Competition

Post launch, the XUV 500 will be competing with the likes of 2021 Tata Safari, MG Hector (Standard and Plus variants) and the upcoming 7-seater Creta from Hyundai. We expect the pricing to see some hike, thanks to all the updates the 2021 model will come along with.

Source