2021 Mercedes Benz A-Class Sedan India Launch Price Rs 39.90 L

The A-class sedan is part of Mercedes Benz’s plans of introducing 15 new models in India this year

Mercedes Benz has launched the all-new A-Class sedan in India. The German carmaker had already commenced accepting bookings for the sedan through the company’s website and dealerships across the country.

It is available in three variants- A 200, A 200d, and A 35 AMG. Price of the new A Class sedan petrol is Rs 39.90 lakhs, diesel variant is Rs 40.90 lakhs and the AMG variant is Rs 56.24 lakhs. All prices are introductory ex-sh prices which are valid till 30th June 2021. From 1st July 2021, prices will be increased by Rs 1 lakh. The new A Class is locally assembled at the company plant in Chakan.

A35 AMG is the second made-in-India AMG model after the German carmaker launched the performance-oriented GLC 43 Coupe last year. The A-Class will replace the outgoing CLA sedan from the brand’s portfolio in India.

Exterior Styling

In terms of design, the all-new A-Class sedan draws a lot of similarities from the new-gen A-Class hatchback, even though the former adopts a classic three-box design. Its styling is in line with the current-gen Merc models which means it gets signature design elements such as a large front grille flanked by the ‘three-pointed star’ at the centre, new LED headlamps and LED DRLs.

While the A-Class sedan is almost identical to its hatchback sibling till the B-pillar, beyond this, things start to get a little different. The sedan gets longer rear doors and a smooth roofline that gently slopes backwards to meet the boot lid. Its rear end features a neat-looking bumper and large swept-back LED taillights.

Features on offer

Inside the cabin, despite being an entry-level model from Mercedes Benz, it is not short of features. Available in a single fully loaded Progressive Line trim, it is expected to offer technologies such as a dual-screen layout that houses the touchscreen infotainment system and digital instrument cluster.

The infotainment unit is compatible with the latest MBUX system along with Mercedes Me connected car tech services. Other notable features on offer include voice command, Park Assist, Active Brake Assist, powered front seats with memory function, a panoramic sunroof, cruise control, dual-zone climate control, wireless phone charger, high end Burmester sound system with 12 speakers and much more.

Powertrain, Transmission Options

Coming to its powertrain options, all three variants will feature different engines. For starters, the A 200 is powered by a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol unit which pumps out 161 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. The 200d draws its power from a 2.0-litre oil burner which produces 147 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. The petrol variant can accelerate 0-100 kmph in 8.1 seconds whereas the diesel variant can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 8.2 seconds.

The sportier A35 AMG is powered by a punchier 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine which kicks out a massive 302 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. The performance sedan can do a 0-100 kmph acceleration in a meagre 4.8 seconds with a top speed capped at 225 kmph. It is also offered with Mercedes’ 4Matic all-wheel-drive system as standard. Transmission duties are handled by a 7-speed DCT on the petrol variants and an 8-speed DCT on the diesel variant.