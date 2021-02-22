2021 Mercedes Benz C-Class Leaked Ahead Of Global Debut Tomorrow

The new C-Class has borrowed design cues from its larger sibling- the new-gen S-Class

Mercedes Benz is currently focused on developing the new generation C-Class sedan which is scheduled to make its international debut on February 23 (tomorrow). With many markets around the world adopting strict vehicular emission norms, the German carmaker has decided to employ only electrified powertrains in all models of the upcoming luxury sedan.

Expected Configurations

The premium sedan will be making its maiden public appearance on the brand’s social media platform and the presentation will be streamed online. Although not officially confirmed by the German marque, it is speculated that C-Class will premiere different body styles including a sedan and probably a beefed-up Estate body style.

Codenamed W206, this new sedan will feature a series of upgrades, both technological and visual. It is the first time all powertrain options in a C-Class will be electrified. All variants will be powered by a four-pot motor while being paired to a mild-hybrid setup.

A plug-in hybrid variant is expected to join the lineup at a later stage and will be available for the upper-end trims. The company is expected to offer both petrol and diesel engine options with the new C-Class.

Ahead of its launch, detailed images have leaked by The Automobilist. In addition that, Youtube channel Mr. Benz has uploaded a detailed video of the upcoming C-Class sedan on his YouTube channel. The video shares details of its specifications and design. It is also the first time that interiors of the luxury sedan have been revealed although major portions of it have been kept under wraps like its exterior.

Design & Features on offer

From the looks of it, interiors of the new C-Class have taken serious inspiration from the larger S-Class sedan. The most noticeable of them being the dashboard which flaunts a massive 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit that is compatible with the latest MBUX system. The tablet-style screen sits below the central air-con vents and can be used to access features such as multimedia, navigation and also climate control.

The model seen in the video belongs to the carmaker’s performance-oriented AMG line of cars. Hence, it gets a sporty-looking “Supersports” flat-bottom steering with multiple controls for the touchscreen and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster behind the wheel. Standard variants will be equipped with a “sports” steering wheel. Other notable features on offer include a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting and a new head-up display which is almost twice the size of the system in its predecessor.

Overall length of the sedan has increased by 70mm while its wheelbase has been elongated by 25mm. This has resulted in freeing up more legroom and knee room for the rear-seat passengers. Moving outside the cabin, this AMG Line prototype flaunts a “Night” pack which consists of new LED headlights, new LED tail lights with sweeping signature, power bulges on the bonnet, a small boot lid spoiler and a strong shoulder line.

Powertrain Specs

Coming back to the engine department, it is likely to be powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder motor with both mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid options. The former could kick up to 250 horses while the latter could spit out close to 315 bhp and 650 Nm of torque. A 100 km range could be expected on battery mode with the plug-in hybrid variant.

Transmission duties will be handled by a 9-speed automatic gearbox as standard. Customers can opt for a rear-wheel-drive or an All-wheel-drive option. Rear-axle steering will be on offer too.