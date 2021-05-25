2021 Mercedes Benz GLA SUV Launch Price Rs 42.1 L Onwards

The new-gen Mercedes Benz GLA has been launched in India today – It rivals the likes of BMW X1, Volvo XC40

Mercedes Benz has announced the launch of its entry-level SUV in India. Offered in 4 variants, price of the new Mercedes GLA SUV starts from Rs 42.1 lakh for the base petrol variant going all the way to Rs 57.3 lakh for the AMG GLA variant. Diesel variant is priced from Rs 43.7 lakh. All prices are introductory and ex-sh. Prices will be increased by up to Rs 1.5 lakh from 1st July 2021.

Mercedes India Introductory Ex-sh Price (Rs lakh) GLA 200 42.1 GLA 220d 43.7 GLA 220d 4M 46.7 AMG GLA 35 4M 57.3

The new model wears an evolutionary design and sports a bunch of variations from its predecessor. The new-gen GLA visibly looks a lot more butch thanks to its more upright stance and newly sculpted lines on the bonnet and along the side profile. This translates to its jacked-up dimensions as the latest iteration of the compact crossover 104mm taller and 30mm wider.

Updated Exterior Design

However, overall length has been shortened by 14mm. Overall, the new GLA measures 4410mm in length and offers a wheelbase of 2,729mm, an increase of 30mm. In terms of design, the latest iteration of the crossover takes inspiration from larger Merc SUVs such as GLC and GLE.

This includes a signature diamond-stud pattern grille with the Mercedes star and a chrome slat at the center. The front grille is flanked by sweptback multibeam LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs.

Along the side profile, it receives thick body claddings and standard 17-inch or 18-inch alloy wheels with the option for larger 19-inch alloys. Moving towards the rear, it gets redesigned LED taillamps, a roof-mounted spoiler and a sculpted boot lid. Other design updates include beefed-up front and rear bumpers with silver inserts on each of them and a twin exhaust setup.

Interior & Features on offer

Inside the cabin, the SUV will be loaded with all the bells and whistles despite being an entry-level model. This includes a dual-panel digital display comprising a 10.25-inch MBUX touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster.

Other features on offer include dual-zone climate control, dual-zone temperature control, multifunctional steering wheel, wireless phone charging, panoramic sunroof, 64 levels of ambient lighting and much more.

Powertrain, Transmission Options

GLA 200 is powered by 1.3-litre turbo petrol. It will return an output of 163 hp and 250 Nm of peak torque. It has a top speed of 210 kmph and can do 0-100 kmph in 8.7 seconds. It is mated to a 7G-DCT gearbox and has a FWD system.

The 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine cranks out 190 hp and 400 Nm of peak torque. It has a top speed of 222 kmph and can sprint from 0-100 kmph from 7.4 seconds. This engine option is offered with FWD as well as 4WD. Transmission is taken care by a 8G-Tronic gearbox.

There is also a top-spec AMG trim on offer, which features a more potent 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine. This motor will pump out 225 hp and 400Nm of torque. It sprints from 0-100 kmph in 5.1 seconds. It has a 4WD system while transmission is taken care by 8G-DCT.