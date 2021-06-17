2021 Mercedes Benz S-Class India Launch Price Rs 2.17 Cr – 150 Units Already Booked

Mercedes Benz is also set to launch an ultra-luxurious Maybach edition of the new S-Class in coming months

Mercedes Benz has launched the new generation model of its flagship S-Class in India at a starting price of Rs 2.17 crore (ex-showroom). The luxury sedan made its global debut in September last year and is one of the fifteen models to be introduced in India by the German marque.

As of now, Mercedes will be offering the new S-Class in a solitary but fully loaded trim called Launch Edition which is based on AMG Line trim. Even before its official launch, the luxury limousine has already been booked by 150 plus customers in India. It will be brought as a fully imported vehicle under the CBU (completely built-up) route.

CLassy Exterior Design

Class and luxury are two words that have aptly defined S-Class over the years and the new model is no different. There is a stark difference in design between the new and the outgoing models, still, the overall design is more of an evolution than a revolution.

Some of the exterior highlights include new ‘Digital Light’ LED headlights, a new grille with three horizontal slats, a new front bumper with larger air intakes, wedged-shaped LED tail lights, pop-out door handles and new standard 20-inch alloy wheels with the option of larger 21-inchers.

The bonnet is longer than the predecessor while the wing mirrors come with aero stripes which the company claims to improve its aerodynamic qualities and bring down drag coefficient to just 0.22 cd. The new S-Class has certainly outgrown the older model as far as dimensions are concerned. It is 34mm longer, 51mm wider and 12mm taller than the previous-gen S-Class.

The new model also offers a 51mm longer wheelbase than the outgoing model. The Launch Edition also benefits from more aggressive design elements from the AMG exterior package.

Luxurious Cabin Laced With Technology

Move inside the cabin and one gets to witness all niceties in terms of creature comforts. Being the flagship of a luxury brand, the car is filled with technology and features up to the brim. Some of these features include a 12.8-inch portrait-oriented touchscreen infotainment unit, a 12.3-inch digital instrument display, Burmester 4D surround sound system, a 64-colour active ambient lighting, tablet in the central rear armrest, massage seats at front and rear and much more.

The touchscreen display is compatible with the latest MBUX system (NTG7) which supports facial, voice and fingerprint recognition. The carmaker claims that there are 27 fear knobs and dials in the new S-Class over the previous model. Customers could choose from two dual-tone interior theme options- Macchiato beige / Magma grey and Sienna Brown / Black, depending on the exterior colour.

Performance par excellence

Mercedes is offering the new S-Class in two variants- S 400d and S 450. The former is powered by a diesel motor and is offered at base price while the latter is powered by a petrol mill which is offered at Rs 2.19 crore (ex-showroom).

The petrol variant features an OM656 in-line 6-cylinder, diesel unit which pumps out 325 bhp and 700 Nm of peak torque. Whereas the petrol variant is propelled by a 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder turbocharged motor that pumps out 362 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque.

Both units are paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission as well as EQ Boost 48-volt mild-hybrid system. A 4Matic All-wheel-drive function and rear-wheel steering have also been offered as standard across the range. While the diesel unit sprints 0-100 kmph in just 5.4 seconds, its petrol counterpart is just a tad quicker at 5.1 seconds. Top speed on both variants has been electronically capped at 250kmph.