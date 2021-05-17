2021 Mitsubishi Pajero Final Edition Debuts As End Of Production Nears

A three-tonne towing capacity in addition to a water wading depth of 700mm made Pajero an ideal lifestyle-oriented adevnture SUV

Mitsubishi Pajero is an iconic nameplate in the global SUV market. Its name is taken in the same breath as other iconic luxury off-roaders such as Toyota Land Cruiser and Nissan Patrol. However, compared to its rivals, the current generation Pajero has been on sale for a very long time (fifteen years to be precise) and has been outdated for a while now.

The current fourth-gen Pajero made its debut way back in 2006 while its underpinnings date further back to 1999 when the third-gen model came out. The SUV was given a facelift back in 2019 and named the Final Edition. As the name suggests, it will be the final version of the SUV before it ends its run for good.

The SUV has been manufactured at Mitsubishi’s Sakahogi production facility in Gifu, Japan and the final batch is currently undergoing production at this facility since March this year. A total of only 800 units of the MY2022 models have been allocated for the Australian market.

Features on offer

The Final Edition model is every bit the same as the regular Pajero barring a few additional accessories fitted at Australian dealerships and a larger 88-litre fuel tank. The optional accessories include a hood protector, a trunk lip cover, carpet floor mats and a leather-wrapped owner’s manual and service book. Other minute updates include a rubber cargo liner and compulsory Final Edition badging.

The Final Edition model will be made available in three trims namely GLS, GLX and Exceed and all units will be offered in a seven-seat configuration. The top-spec Exceed trim offers a few more niceties in the form of brushed aluminum pedals, a leather interior, a side protection strip and an electric sunroof.

The mid-spec GLX trim comes with 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlamps, reverse parking sensors, rain-sensing wipers, power-adjustable front seats with heating function and more. The base-spec trim offers a reverse parking camera and a touchscreen infotainment unit.

Engine Specs

Irrespective of the trim, Pajero is powered by a 3.2-liter four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine which puts out 189 bhp and 441 Nm of peak torque. This motor is paired with a five-speed automatic transmission as standard which sends power to all four wheels via a low-range transfer case. It also comes with a locking rear differential which makes it very good when travelling off the tarmac.

Pajero Legacy

The first-gen Pajero made its maiden appearance in 1981 and after 40 years of sales, the Japanese carmaker has been able to sell 3.3 million units of the premium SUV. In India, it was fully imported under the CBU route until 2018 after which it was discontinued. Other models of Mitsubishi also went off the markets when the company decided to quit the Indian market last year.