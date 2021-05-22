2021 MV Agusta Rush Debuts With 998cc 4 Cyl 205 BHP Engine

The updated 2021 Rush is offered at a steep price tag of 38,000 Euro (approx. INR 34 lakh) and will not make it to Indian shores

Whenever one thinks of fast and exotic motorcycles, the name MV Agusta is bound to come up. The iconic Italian brand has added, or should we say updated, yet another one in its armoury. The company has revealed the latest iteration of the naked litre-class motorcycle with the mandatory Euro-5 emission upgrades and a few subtle cosmetic upgrades.

The motorcycle remains a limited edition model and will be capped to a meagre 300 units available for sale across the globe. Pre-bookings for the hypernaked motorcycle commenced in July last year while deliveries are expected to begin soon. MV Agusta models are known for their outrageous and striking designs and Rush is no different.

Aggressive Design

Inspired by its military origins, 2021 Rush surely comes across as very sharp and intimidating. Highlights such as a muscular fuel tank with its sharp edges and new colours take centre stage.

The round LED headlamp with intricately designed internals accompanied by bar-end mirrors give it a hint of retro appeal. The beefy fuel tank, a clip-on handlebar and rear-set footpegs provide it with a proper sports bike stance. The sporty appeal is further accentuated by the contrasting yellow highlights all across the bike.

Another unique highlight is the floating rear section which doubles as a small pillion seat perfect for backrest support and not so much for an actual pillion. The seats are made of Alcantara leather and at 845mm, it is a substantial climb for the rider.

Other notable highlights include a neatly integrated tail-lamp, golden colour front forks, a belly pan, an underbelly exhaust with quad pipes on full display, a single-sided swingarm and a 200-section rear tyre.

Features & Electronic Aids

As far as features go, a new 5.5-inch TFT instrument screen now offers My MV App connectivity and allows riders to adjust settings remotely. Other standard features include Bluetooth connectivity, GPS navigation, mobisat tracker and navigator. However, the highlight is the whole gamut of IMU-based riders aids which includes traction control, wheelie control, cornering ABS, multiple ride models, cruise control, launch control and front lift control.

Improved Performance & Dynamics

When it comes to performance, MV Agusta has made a few minor improvements to the bike’s heart. For example, it gets new DLC-coated valve guides that reduce internal friction along with a new camshaft timing which is claimed to improve both low-end and mid-range torque output. As a result, the 998cc, inline four-cylinder engine spits out 205.15 bhp at 13,000rpm and a peak torque of 116.5 Nm at 11,000rpm. The output figures push the hypernaked speedster at a top speed over 300kmph.

This engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox which comes with a revised quick-shifter, called EAS 3.0, for even smoother and more precise gear shifts. The motorcycle employs a CrMo steel tubular trellis frame that is suspended on a fully adjustable Ohlins electronic suspension setup with hydraulic USD forks at front and a single shock absorber at rear. Braking hardware comprises Brembo Stylemas calipers with 320mm dual-disc at front and 220mm single-disc at rear.