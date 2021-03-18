2021 Peugeot 308 Debuts With New Design And Plugin Hybrid Option

The next-generation Peugeot 308 also comes in with two plug-in hybrid options

Competition heats up in the premium hatchback segment as the new 2021 Peugeot 308 has been officially unveiled. The Peugeot 308 comes in with bold styling, sports the new Peugeot logo and gets added interior technology while it receives multiple plug-in hybrid powertrain options.

Positioned on the third generation Stellantis’s EMP2 platform, the Peugeot 308 sees an increased wheelbase by 55mm while height has been reduced by 20mm. It receives a roaring lion head logo which now does not include the lion’s body but only a restyled head and mane placed under the car’s brand name within a shield.

2021 Peugeot 308 Styling Updates

The 2021 Peugeot 308 is presented in colour options of Olivine Green, Bianca White, Cumulus Grey, Nera Black, Pearlescent White, Vertigo Blue, and Elixir Red. It gets new LED headlamps with vertically positioned LED DRLs which feature Peugeot Matrix LED Technology offered on GT and GT Premium variants of the 308. Features also include a wide grille with an intricate pattern, number plate moved towards the lower air intake and fog lamps and reverse lights integrated into the rear bumper.

The interiors of the Peugeot 308 have also been revised. It gets a 10 inch i-cockpit display positioned above the steering wheel with a 3D design as seen on the GT variant and above. The infotainment screen gets fully configurable i-toggles next to the central screen while the i-connect software pack allows for 8 varying driver profiles along with wireless screen monitoring system.

Safety and Driving Aids

The 2021 Peugeot 308 abounds in safety and driving aids. It will be offered with a Drive Assist Pack consisting of adaptive cruise control with start/stop feature, lane keeping assist, semi-automatic lane change and anticipated speed recommendation.

Features also include long range blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert along with a 180 degree reverse camera and 360 degree surround view parking assist with four cameras. E-Call+ emergency call function is also a part of its safety equipment.

Plug-in Hybrid Options

The Peugeot 308 will receive two plug-in hybrid options both of which use a 12.4 kWh lithium ion battery pack. The Hybrid 180 e-EAT8 variant gets an 81 kW electric motor with a 150 hp engine offering a range of 60 kms in all electric mode while the Hybrid 225 e-EAT8 receives the same 81 kW motor with a 180 hp engine delivering a 57 km range.

2021 Peugeot 308 also gets a 1.2 liter PureTech 130 petrol engine offering 108 hp or 128 hp power and a 1.5 liter BlueHDi 130 diesel engine making 128 hp peak power. The choice of transmission range from 8 speed automatic for the plug in hybrids and the 128 hp petrol while there is a 6 speed manual transmission offered as standard.

The 2021 Peugeot 308 will be open for bookings via company dealerships and online from later this year prior to which prices will be announced.