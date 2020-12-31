2021 Royal Enfield 650 Twins Spied – Facelift With Tripper Navigation?

While Interceptor is a retro classic roadster, Continental GT 650 is a retro cafe racer

Ever since their launch in 2018, the 650 Twins- Interceptor and Continental GT have been the eye candy for Royal Enfield consumers. Especially those seeking a fun and spirited motorcycle to ride something different from retro commuter and cruiser motorcycles for which the brand is best known.

The models have been instrumental for Royal Enfield’s resurgence as a global brand since both the models have received positive feedback from Royal Enfield customers of overseas markets. Now, the brand is looking to give a minor mid-life facelift to both its premium offerings.

Changes Expected

Spy shots of the 2021 RE 650 Twins have been clicked by automotive enthusiast Arjun, near ECR in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Though there has been no official announcement regarding a facelift for Interceptor 650 and Conti GT 650, recent announcements by Royal Enfield and the timing of these getting spied, does indicate towards an incoming facelift for 650 Twins.

Recently, Royal Enfield claimed that they would be launching at least 28 new motorcycles in the next seven years; which means one new motorcycle every quarter. It is likely that a mid-life facelift to the 650 Twins fits the bill. If that is the case, these are the first reported set of 650 Twins Facelift. If we were to guess, then this new facelifted 650 Twins are expected to launch sometime next year.

New Colours, Tripper Navigation

The RE 650 Interceptor facelift and Continental GT 650 Facelift are not likely to incorporate any major changes, maybe only small cosmetic changes, new colours or a slight tweak to its engine to draw more output of it. In all probability, Royal Enfield will give facelift to Continental GT and Interceptor at the same time.

Facelifted RE 650 Twins will continue with the same retro classic styling with round halogen headlamps, spoked wheels (alloys launch planned), minimal body panels and twin exhaust mufflers. It is also likely to get bluetooth enabled tripper navigation, which was recently launched with Meteor 350.

Engine

Both 650 Twins are powered by a 648c parallel-twin oil-cooled engine which in its BS6 form churns out 47 bhp and 52 Nm of peak torque. This unit is linked to a 6-speed gearbox. While Interceptor 650 is offered at a starting price of Rs 2.66 lakh, Continental GT 650 is pegged at a starting price of Rs 2.82 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom).

Facelifted 650 Twins might get a minor bump in price, in comparison to the current prices. Royal Enfield has also announced that from Feb 2021, the 650 Twins will come with optional alloys. Existing customers can purchase the same from company dealers or via their website and get them replaced on their motorcycles. It is likely that the facelifted 650 Twins come with factory fitted alloys when launched later next year.