2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 To Borrow Meteor Features – Lower Vibrations

From the spy images of the new-gen Classic 350 seen, Royal Enfiled is not expected to make massive changes to the retro motorcycle’s design

Royal Enfield has big plans for future. The bikemaker had earlier last month revealed its plan to introduce 28 new bikes in the next seven years, i.e., a new bike every quarter of a year. This started with the launch of its new cruiser Meteor 350 a month ago which replaced the outgoing Thunderbird 350 and 350X from the company’s lineup.

Going by Royal Enfield’s plans, it seems the next bike is scheduled to be launched in the next couple of months which means early 2021. If we were to guess, the brand’s next big-ticket launch is expected to be the new generation model of Classic 350.

Undoubtedly, Classic 350 has been the most popular motorcycle from the Chennai-based manufacturer ever since it was launched more than a decade back. It has been known for a while that Royal Enfield has been developing a new generation model of the retro-styled motorcycle. Testing prototypes of the same have also been spotted on a couple of occasions in recent past. Readers have been very inquisitive about this new avatar.

New Underpinnings

Expectedly, this new bike is likely to share much of its elements with RE’s new Meteor 350. For starters, it is going to be based on the same J platform as the cruiser. It will now be underpinned by a double-cradle chassis as opposed to current model’s single downtube frame. Although, Royal Enfield is not expected to divert too much from the current Classic’s design language since it is still very well received by consumers.

New Powertrain, Transmission

However, the biggest update will be the new 349cc single-cylinder air-cooler long-stroke engine which produces 1 bhp more and 1 Nm less than the current 346cc UCE unit. This unit produces 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque.

It will also be paired with a new 5-speed gearbox and clutch with less moving components in order to reduce friction. These mechanical changes will result in reduced vibrations and improved ride quality.

More Features on offer

It is also expected to borrow some of Meteor’s features, the most notable being the Tripper Navigation system which provides turn-by-turn navigation to the rider connected via the Royal Enfield App on a smartphone. Also, a modern part-digital part-analog instrument cluster is also expected to be offered.

If all these components from Meteor 350 are indeed carried over to new-gen Classic 350 it would surely be a much promising option to consider with many new rivals like Honda H’Ness CB350 in the foray. Prices are expected to move slightly northwards considering the updates incorporated.