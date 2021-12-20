Royal Enfield Classic 350 Recalled Over Braking Issue – 26k Units Affected

Royal Enfield today announced a recall of 26,300 units of Classic 350 motorcycles made between 1st Sep 2021 and 5th Dec 2021

A few days after the roll-out of 100,000th unit of the new gen 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 motorcycle, the company has now announced a recall. The 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Recall has affected 26,300 motorcycles which were made between Sep and Dec this year.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 2021 Recall

As per Royal Enfield, their technical team has discovered a potential issue in one of the parts – the brake reaction bracket attached to the motorcycle swing arm – used specifically on the 2021 single-channel ABS and rear drum brake Classic 350 motorcycles.

They further add – Under specific riding conditions, it was discovered that exceptionally higher braking load applied on the rear brake pedal could lead to potential damage of the reaction bracket, which could further lead to unusual braking noise, and potential deterioration of braking efficiency in extreme conditions.

The issue has only been found in Classic 350 motorcycles with rear drum brake and single channel ABS. All other motorcycle variants are not affected by this issue and are not part of the latest Royal Enfield recall.

Affected Owners

Over the next few days, Royal Enfield and their dealerships will start contact owners of the motorcycles which are part of this recall. These owners will have to bring in their motorcycle to the dealership, where Royal Enfield will “reinforce the brake reaction bracket of the swing arm for all units.”

Proactively, owners of Royal Enfield Classic 350 motorcycles can also check if their vehicle is part of this recall by checking with local dealers / workshops or by calling RE customer care. You can also check the same by visiting Royal Enfield website.

Earlier Royal Enfield Recall

This is not the first time Royal Enfield is recalling vehicles in 2021. Earlier in May this year, Royal Enfield had announced a recall which had affected over 2.3 lakh motorcycles. In that recall, it was the Bullet, Classic (old-gen) and Meteor that were affected. That recall was due to manufacturing defect in ignition coil.

Speaking about the recalls, Royal Enfield says – “At Royal Enfield, we have robust and rigorous testing and development protocols, and adhere to global validation standards of quality and durability. However, issues like this can arise under specific, extreme riding conditions, and we are committed to resolving this at the soonest, with minimum inconvenience for our customers.”