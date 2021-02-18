2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan First Batch Delivery Starts Across India

2021 RE Himalayan adventure tourer gets three colour options, Tripper Navigation and Make It Yours personalization options

Royal Enfield has launched the new Himalayan adventure tourer in India. It is priced from Rs 2.01 lakh, ex-sh; and comes in with some feature updates and technology while engine remains unchanged. Deliveries have commenced across India. First batch owners have now taken delivery of new Himalayan.

Colour Updates on 2021 RE Himalayan

The new RE Himalayan gets some design changes and new colours. It is seen in colour options of Mirage Silver, Pine Green and New Granite Black (in a mix of matte and gloss) along with existing colours of Rock Red, Lake Blue and Gravel Grey.

Though the instrument cluster layout and design remain unchanged, it sees the addition of a Tripper Navigation Pod. The new tripper navigation was first seen on the Meteor 350. This system allows users to get turn by turn directions which can be connected to the rider’s smartphone.

Tripper Navigation is powered by Google Maps and Royal Enfield App. Feature updates also include tank guards which double up as carriers for extra fuel tanks or luggage while a luggage rack is added at the rear as a part of these updates.

The 2021 RE Himalayan is priced depending on its colour options. The Mirage Silver and Gravel Grey variants are priced at Rs.2,36,286. The Lake Blue, Rock Red and Granite Black carry price tags of Rs. 2,40,285 while the top of the line Pine Green colour is priced at Rs.2,44,284. These are on-road Delhi prices.

Seating is seen in high density foam and finished in optional Tan colour scheme offering not only better comfort over longer distances but also a striking colour contrast as well. New and improved windscreen protects the rider from the blast of wind relating to a more comfortable ride. It also receives a rear carrier with an additional plate for fastening any luggage and an ergonomic front rack offers better comfort to the rider.

Royal Enfield has also updated the new Himalayan with Make-it-Yours feature allowing customers to personalize and accessorize their motorcycles which can be accessed through the RE App, the company website or at authorized dealerships.

RE Himalayan Engine, Suspension and Braking

Like its earlier counterpart launched in 2016, the Himalayan gets its power via a 411cc, single cylinder, 4 stroke, air cooled engine. This engine makes 24.83 hp power at 6,500 rpm and 32 Nm torque at 4,000-4,500 rpm and gets mated to a 5 speed gearbox. It receives telescopic fork in the front and mono-shock at the rear while braking is via dual channel anti-lock braking system with ABS switchable on the rear wheel for better off-road use

Upcoming RE Launches

Earlier this year, Royal Enfield revealed that they would be expanding their product portfolio with one new bike in the 250-750cc every three months. The new RE Classic 350 is expected to launch in April 2021 which will be followed by the launch of the Interceptor 350, Cruiser 650. Facelifted Interceptor/ Continental 650 are also expected this year.