2021 Skoda Kushaq SUV For India Officially Teased – Hyundai Creta Rival

Skoda Kushaq, under the VW Group’s India 2.0 strategy, will launch in summer 2021

The new Skoda Vision IN SUV was showcased as a concept at the 2020 Auto Expo and is now set for launch. Today, Skoda India revealed its production spec name. It will be called Kushaq upon launch in India.

Meaning of Kushaq

Skoda says, “The naming nomenclature of the ŠKODA KUSHAQ derives its origin from Sanskrit, and the word ‘KUSHAK’ denotes KING or EMPEROR. In its stance and mannerism, the new KUSHAQ personifies its moniker and reflects upon its 125 years of history and heritage.”

2021 Skoda Kushaq SUV is one of the first models to be based on the company’s new MQB A0 IN modular platform, a platform which has been specially designed for the Indian market. Production lines are also being readied and the new SUV will launch in India by mid 2021.

Even as the model on test was under camouflage, spy images have revealed some exterior details and interior makeup. The new Skoda Kushaq will sport a butterfly grille with twin vertical slats, sleek LED headlamps and roof rails.

2021 Skoda Kushaq spy images also showed off L shaped LED tail lamps, 17 inch diamond cut alloy wheels, wrap around treatment to C Pillars and extended glass areas. Where dimensions are concerned, the new Skoda Vision IN will stand 4,256mm long with a height of 1,589mm and a wheelbase of 2,671mm.

The interiors could include a 10.25 inch digital instrument cluster, 9.2 inch touchscreen infotainment system, central console and a flat bottom steering wheel. Safety will be via automatic climate control, multiple airbags, hill start assist, rear view camera, tyre pressure monitoring system and ABS and EBD, etc.

2021 Skoda Kushaq- Engine and Gearbox Options

Skoda is set to bring in the new Kushaq with BS6 compliant petrol engines. The base variants could get their power via a 1.0 liter TSI engine to offer 110 hp power and 175 Nm torque.

The higher trims could be powered by a 1.5 liter turbo petrol engine to make 150 hp power and 250 Nm torque mated to a 7 speed DSG transmission. The 1.0 liter petrol could also receive a 6 speed manual gearbox. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h could be attained in 8.7 seconds while top speed is pegged at 195 km/h.

Skoda could price the new Kushaq SUV in the price range of Rs.10-16 lakhs so as to compete efficiently with the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta. Along with the new SUV, Skoda is also planning launch of the new Skoda Octavia, a petrol powered Kodiaq SUV and an all new generation sedan, bigger than Rapid. All these cars will launch in 2021 in India.