2021 Skoda Octavia L&K Top Variant Showcased To Dealers Ahead Of Launch

Next-gen Skoda Octavia is all set for India launch next month

The executive class of sedan is a dying breed in India. The segment which had a number of offerings until a few years ago has only sparse cars now. The advent of compact SUVs has been the major reason for the segment’s dramatic decline in popularity.

A major chunk of consumers has opted for an SUV instead of a premium sedan over recent years. However, there are still some cars in this segment that command respect and high anticipation. The new generation Skoda Octavia is one such car.

One of the first products to be introduced by the Czech automaker in India, Octavia is one of the most loved premium sedans in the country ever since it was launched back in the late 20th century. Even though not huge, sales of Octavia remained consistent over the years and has always been a favourite of the elitists.

Already launched in the international market, the new gen Octavia is now all set for India launch. Ahead of that, Skoda India has showcased the car at a private event in Mumbai, a few hours after the global unveiling of Kushaq.

Exterior Design

The design of the car gets more sporty than before. The top of the line L&K variant you see in the images, gets new projector headlamps in Matrix LED setup with integrated LED DRLs. The signature butterfly grille now sits lower and is wider and sharper than the outgoing model. The grille is surrounded by an abundant amount of chrome as usual.

The mesh style wide air dam also houses the newly designed fog lamps. The front, on the whole, looks far more aggressive thanks to the freshly designed bonnet. The same is the case at the rear where the boot lid gets sharper cuts with ‘Skoda’ lettering imprinted on it which is spread across horizontally. However, the highlight remains the new C-shaped LED taillights which are connected through a sharp character line that runs through the profile.

The new Octavia also gets revised front and rear bumpers which give a more aggressive and bold appeal. Seeing it from the side, new-gen Octavia gets a sloping roofline which lends a Coupe-like design. Overall design looks very neat and continues to be sophisticated like its predecessor.

Interiors

On the inside, the 2021 Octavia L&K variant is seen with beige and black finish on the dashboard. The seats are in beige. It gets fully digital instrument cluster and a free standing touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay. Wireless charging is also on offer, and so is a sunroof.

It gets the new two spoke steering wheel from Skoda, which was first seen in India on board the new Superb 2021. Kushaq will also get a similar styled steering wheel. New gen Octavia L&K comes with shift by wire system to control the DSG transmission. Instead of the regular gear lever, you will now see a drive mode selector lever on the center console.

Expected Powertrain

Coming to its powertrain, the India-spec Octavia is likely to be powered either by a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine or a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine. The former produces 150 PS of power and 250 Nm of peak torque and will be offered in the lower variants. While the latter kicks out 190 PS power and 320 Nm of torque and will be reserved for the higher-spec variants. Both units are likely to be paired by the popular 7-speed DSG gearbox as standard.

Estimated Price

The new Octavia will be positioned in between Rapid and Superb in Skoda India’s portfolio. Since it will be a CKD unit, expect it to be on the pricier side approximately Rs 18-22 lakh (ex-showroom).

